Weather not stopping fans and drivers at Vado Speedway Park

The Chucos Barbas barber shop has been open in El Paso since 2015 & it's been run by a man named David Fuji Vargas. Since that time, David, his production team at Fuji Productions & Chuco Barbas have helped put on many events in town, including the Big Jerk Off Jerky Contest that was held earlier this month. Also speaking to David on the phone, he explained that they have been extremely active hosting charity events like Chucomania, (you may have seen one of the stars from Ozark at the event) that benefitted the local charity Reach For a Star & supporting the Opportunity Center for the Homeless among a few of the charities they supported. In total they raised over $40,000 for various charities in El Paso.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO