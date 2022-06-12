City Council Meeting

The City of Worthington is currently seeking applications from people interested in serving on the Worthington Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. The Worthington City Council established a Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board to advise and consult with the City Council and City Administration on the implementation of bicycle and pedestrian plans. The Board meets the fourth Monday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Road. The Board consists of Nine (9) members, seven (7) of which must reside within the City limits. Board members serve for (3) year terms.

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO