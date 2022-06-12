ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

City Council Meeting

worthington.org
 3 days ago

The Worthington City Council meets the first three...

Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Board Openings

The City of Worthington is currently seeking applications from people interested in serving on the Worthington Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. The Worthington City Council established a Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board to advise and consult with the City Council and City Administration on the implementation of bicycle and pedestrian plans. The Board meets the fourth Monday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Road. The Board consists of Nine (9) members, seven (7) of which must reside within the City limits. Board members serve for (3) year terms.
WORTHINGTON, OH
A Conversation with Margaret Atwood

Worthington Libraries, in partnership with eight other central Ohio libraries, will host Margaret Atwood. The acclaimed author, in conversation with WOSU's Ann Fisher, will discuss her storied literary career, which includes the publication of "The Handmaid's Tale."
WORTHINGTON, OH

