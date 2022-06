The Democratic Party held their 45th anniversary today in Alpena. Michigan politics were discussed and any concerns people have locally they were able to voice their concerns. Chairperson of the Alpena County Democratic Party Marie Fielder said, “As the chairperson of the Alpena county democratic party we are celebrating our 45th anniversary of being a political party unit registered with the state of Michigan and the Alpena county so we decided to throw a little bit of a shindig in our parking lot and we invited some candidates.”

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO