Drippy weather continues Sunday

This weekend I was camping (in an RV) in Northeast Oregon. I’ve never seen it so green in June over there and throughout the eastern Gorge and Columbia Basin. So much water in the rivers and creeks in one of the drier parts of the region. Meanwhile, a massive June soaking nailed the Portland metro area Friday and Friday night. I’ve don’t think I’ve seen so much rain in June over such a large area; typically it would be more isolated thunderstorm events with a soaking in one neighborhood, but much drier elsewhere. Regardless, I’ve always liked the term JUNEUARY, a portmanteau of JUNE + JANUARY. It’s a bit dramatic (it’s not really like January), but it works.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO