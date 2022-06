The Arlington LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Commission continued its Pride crosswalk-painting tradition this year, expanding its effort to the Heights and East Arlington. After beginning with the crosswalk outside Town Hall in 2018 and then taking a break during the first year of the pandemic, the Rainbow Commission moved to the main intersection in Arlington Center in 2021, painting both crosswalks across Mass. Ave., where Pleasant and Mystic streets meet.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO