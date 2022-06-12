ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Saturday at Rooster Days 2022

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5q2K_0g8BkoJR00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rooster Days Festival is in full swing in Broken Arrow, and Sunday will be the last day of fun.

The event started in 1931, after an exchange and sale of roosters grew into annual event turned into festival with full blown entertainment.

“It’s sort of Broken Arrow’s homecoming. We have a lot of people come home. We have a pioneer breakfast where all the folks who lived here a long time come home and meet again. We have carnivals. We have tons of vendors. We have 100 vendors indoors and 20 vendors outdoors. We have tons of good food carnival food. I like to say it’s all the good food your mom won’t let you eat at home,” said Scott Euduey, Rooster Days Chairman.

Rooster Days is cashless this year, meaning you will need a debit or credit card to buy food, drinks, and ride coupons.

Sunday’s hours are noon to six for the final day of fun.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moreclaremore.com

Tiawah Fish Fry is this Saturday!

The 37th annual Tiawah Fish Fry is Saturday, June 18, from 3p – 7p. It will be held at the Justus-Tiawah South Campus (15011 E. 523 Rd.) in Claremore. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids. Get yours in advance HERE! Or you can call 918-341-0304. This is some good eating, y’all!
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Day Center in need of men’s clothing

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is in desperate need of men’s clothing. The center serves more than 150 clients a day, according to Noe Rodriguez, the Associate Director of the Tulsa Day Center. They help provide shelter, food, clothing, bathing, and other medical and legal services...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
kjrh.com

Broken Arrow stylist creates national buzz

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow stylist representing Oklahoma in a National competition did better than anyone ever has in our state. Rachel Taylor's story is of transformation, both for herself and her models. She took part in the Sport Clips "The Look" competition. "'The Look' competition is...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

American flags receive last salute in Tulsa flag retirement ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of American flags were cremated in a flag retirement ceremony in Tulsa on Tuesday. For Flag Day, which also falls on the U.S. Army’s birthday, the flags were saluted for the last time by the VFW, American Legion and Boy Scouts of America, at VFW Post 577 near 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Paramount+ drops 'Tulsa King' teaser trailer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ has released the first trailer for the new series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone. The show was filmed in Oklahoma, and follows the story of a mobster, played by Stallone, who, after serving 25 years in prison for murder, is banished to Tulsa to re-establish an Italian mafia family.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roosters#Good Food#Carnival#Coupon#Cox Media Group
KRMG

‘Tulsa King’ just dropped a 30-second teaser

‘Tulsa King’ is a Paramount + production and it has been shot on location in Oklahoma, both in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and in New York City. Sylvester Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years the gangster is released from prison and is ordered by his mob boss to head to Tulsa, Okla. for “business.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Post Malone coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center announced Post Malone is headed to downtown Tulsa. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will stop at the BOK for his “Twelve Carat Tour” on Friday, Oct. 28, with special guest Roddy Ricch. Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cooking Corner: Cowboy Candy

TULSA, Oklahoma - If you're craving something savory, today is your lucky day. Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined the News On 6 at 4 p.m. show to share her recipe for Cowboy Candy.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
moreclaremore.com

Name the Claremore ‘New Gym!’

For more than a decade, we’ve called it the “New Gym,” but Claremore Public Schools (CPS) will officially NAME THE GYM this summer. The multipurpose activity center houses wrestling, basketball, and volleyball. It also hosts assemblies & community events throughout the year. CPS is asking students, parents,...
CLAREMORE, OK
KFOR

John Mulaney set to perform at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Award-winning comedian, actor and writer, John Mulaney is coming to Oklahoma in October. The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour will make a stop at the River Spirit Casino and Resort’s concert venue, The Cove in Tulsa on Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m. Attendees...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cornstalk shooters aim to keep tradition alive

TAHLEQUAH – As one of the youngest local cornstalk shooters, Jesse Grayson is already determined to pass on the tradition he learned growing up. “What I’m doing is I’m trying to learn everything I can so that way I can keep passing it on,” the Cherokee Nation citizen said. “There’s not too many people who continue this tradition.”
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy