Burien, WA

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Thieves steal Burien Pride flags Saturday morning

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, most of the Burien Pride Flags were stolen from around downtown, Burien Pride announced.

The thieves – at least two were seen on surveillance video – also broke all the poles they hung on as well.

This is the second such pride flag theft incident, with the most recent one happening in 2020.

“We do not tolerate hate crimes in any form,” Burien Pride said. “We are looking at video but it appears at least two people did this crime. We will be ordering more flags and will hopefully get them back up before the end of the month. BURIEN IS NOT A TOWN FOR HATE!”

If you would like to make a donation to help cover the cost of purchasing new pride flags, please visit discoverburien.org.

Here is surveillance video of one of the thieves in action in Olde Burien, who can be seen crossing the street from in front of Classic Eats to the Tin Room at around :20 seconds in:

Below are video stills of the thieves in action, courtesy Burien Pride:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077N15_0g8BknQi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1smg_0g8BknQi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXmaW_0g8BknQi00

