ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Police were called to the home of Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx, saying the husband claimed she slapped him

By news7h
news7h.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Police last week were called to the home of Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx to a family incident that her husband alleges went awry and involved her slapping him, according to a police report close. Foxx denied to police that she slapped her husband and...

news7h.com

Comments / 8

The Truth
3d ago

So if there is a domestic issue at my house i can tell the police “this is a personal issue”? Foxx should be locked up, post a bond and let a judge decide MANDATED REPORTER

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark sentenced to five years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a series of investigations by CBS 2, serial scammer Candace Clark was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.Prosecutors had recommended the five-year sentence, telling the court, Clark has "an unwavering commitment to defraud the community to obtain get what she wants." The prosecutor went through each one of Clark's previous convictions dating back to 2007, for which she only received probation telling the judge she hasn't yet learned her lesson and asking that the judge not give her probation this time around.Before the sentence was handed down, Clark was given the chance to...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Police Officer Seen On Video Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Has Resigned

Nearly a year after Chicago Officer Bruce Dyker was seen in an August 2021 video struggling with Nikkita Brown and her dog, he has now resigned. According to CBS News, a Chicago Police spokesperson confirmed Dyker left the department in May and now has officially resigned after 23 years. The outlet also reports Dyker has had some 24 misconduct allegations against him. Three of those were sustained and resulted in discipline. Two were for neglect of duty and another involved an off-duty incident in Tennessee.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flossmoor, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Cyclist hit by Chicago cop awarded $2.25 million from jury

A Cook County jury has awarded $2.25 million in damages to a bicyclist who was hit by a police cruiser in Norwood Park nearly five years ago. After a three-day trial, jurors late last week held the city of Chicago and veteran officer Patrick Cain liable for a 2017 collision that sent plaintiff Alexander Garber sprawling onto the hood of Cain’s police SUV. Cain left Garber at the scene after the crash and did not report the incident to his superiors, according to court filings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#State Attorney#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

New video shows missing postal worker Kierra Coles before she vanished in 2018

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have released new video of missing postal worker Kierra Coles, who was last seen nearly four years ago.The footage shows Coles, who was three months pregnant at the time, withdrawing cash from an ATM inside a Walgreens store in Chatham. It's the last known images ever recorded of Coles before she vanished in October 2018.Just minutes earlier, video shows Coles driving off from her apartment with a man detectives call a person of interest.That same man returned to Coles' apartment the next day and left her car parked outside.In the video posted to the CPD's YouTube channel, Coles' mother makes an emotional plea for answers."Is she safe? Is she hungry? Is she cold? Did she have her baby? Is he or she okay? We just want Kierra brought home safe," she said.Chicago police said the person of interest seen with Coles in those videos was questioned, and gave varying accounts of what happened that night, but no arrest has ever been made in the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tony Simmons of Chicago charged in Louis Vuitton robbery at Northbrook Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with a felony for his role in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court, police said. Northbrook police say Tony Simmons, 19, and seven others entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road, grabbed the door to Louis Vuitton, and forced their way inside the store. The group stole a number of purses and luggage, valued at approximately $77,692. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.Several of the stolen bags had active GPS trackers inside of them, and officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along I-94, according to a new release from Northbrook police. The tracker was photographed, recovered, and sent to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab for processing.The investigation determined that a palm print recovered from the tracker matched Simmons along with other evidence that placed him at the scene during the crime. 
NORTHBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Republican Wakes up From Terrible Nightmare That Chicago Was Hiding Under Bed

HOUSTON — Over the weekend, Charles F. Willinghamton, 58, a small business owner, woke up in the middle of the night after experiencing a nightmare. The middle-aged suburbanite— who is a registered republican and claims the proudest day of his life was “casting a vote for Mr. Reagan”— woke up screaming, shaking, and lightly urinating after dreaming that the city of Chicago was hiding under his bed.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy