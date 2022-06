Ronda Rousey has not stepped back inside the Octagon for an MMA bout since failing to win back the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Since then, the UFC Hall of Famer has turned her full attention towards professional wrestling and is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion for WWE. But there's one matchup that would convince her to fight again, as she explained while on The Kurt Angle Show recently.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO