Michelin Star Elcielo Miami: A 20-course feast on the river

By Sandra Schulman
 3 days ago
A tribute to Colombian cuisine, Elcielo has some visual and taste sensation cards up its sleeve. Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, who opened his first restaurant in Medellín by the age of 23 and enjoyed a spot on the Latin Best restaurants list from 2013 to 2015, was the youngest chef ever...

