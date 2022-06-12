Michelin Star Elcielo Miami: A 20-course feast on the river

Elcielo Miami and Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia, just announced that Elcielo’s Miami location was awarded the first-ever Michelin Star in Florida, in great company with 14 other exceptional establishments. Just last year, Chef Juanma’s other Elcielo location in Washington DC made history by obtaining the first star for a Colombian restaurant abroad and was just repeatedly awarded for its second year in a row a Michelin Star last month for that same location. Combining a variety of sensory experiences with one-of-a-kind flavors and textures, Chef Juanma, has revolutionized traditional Colombian cuisine by combining his avant-garde cooking techniques with his passion for neurosciences. Having trained under world-renowned chefs including Spain’s Juan Mari Arzak, Juanma combines classical training with modern techniques, resulting in a dining experience that is in a league of its own in Miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO