COLUMBIA, S.C. — More record-setting temperatures are forecast for this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 A.M until 7 P.M. A few showers or storms will be possible over the next several days, this could bring us some relieve in the heat. Temperatures will be a little cooler over the weekend, and it will not be as humid.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO