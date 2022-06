“I can stand this,” said Black Kentuckian and former slave, Elijah Marrs, as he performed military drills in Louisville in 1864. “Though I do march in line to the tap of the drum, I felt freedom in my bones, and when I saw the American eagle with outspread wings upon the American flag with the motto, E Pluribus Unum, the thought came to me, ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’”

