Gas nationwide is now averaging $5 a gallon, a record high for the country. With summer travel underway, many are starting to feel the effects on their wallets. AAA says the average gas price in Kentucky is $4.79 a gallon. A year ago the average price of gas was 2.90. Gas prices aren’t just putting a damper on summer travel plans, but are also affecting business’ bottom lines and ultimately people’s jobs. One roofing business owner said he drives hundreds of miles a week, and fills up every other day. With gas prices rising, that means he’s paying about $120 to fill up. He said at some point, you have to pass the expense on to the customer. That’s on top of the supply chain issues, making it hard to get supplies.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO