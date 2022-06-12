In Focus: Mossyrock Class of 2022 Turns Tassels

This year’s graduating class of W.F. West High School was a benchmark for an initiative the Chehalis School District and its partners in the community embarked on in 2013, when the students who would graduate this year were in fourth grade. The goal was to increase the percentage of...
Centralia College faculty and staff have selected five students out of 21 nominees to receive the 2022 Outstanding Student Award. “The Outstanding Students are chosen for overcoming obstacles in the pursuit of their degree, for achieving their educational goals, and for being an active and engaged member of the college community,” Centralia College stated in a news release.
SEATTLE - To the untrained eye, a move at Sunday's commencement ceremony looked like a quirky move by several dozen students at Seattle Pacific University, but to those paying attention, it was the latest missive after a prolonged battle over LGBTQIA+ rights on SPU’s campus. A large number of...
The annual “Barn Bash” dance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, under the grandstands at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. The Southwest Washington Fair Association is sponsoring the Barn Bash to raise funds for youth premiums at this year’s fair. At Friday’s dance, the Southwest...
Thurston County confirmed 702 COVID-19 cases and one death the week of June 6-12. The person who died was a woman in her 70s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. This is the first confirmed death since May 25. An additional 104 cases were added on Monday....
City of Puyallup social media post. Wayfinding signage and street trees are just some examples of streetscape elements that the City is looking to improve with the Meridian Streetscape Project. Get involved by participating in our upcoming in-person Open House on June 22 at the Pavilion. FMI bit.ly/MeridianStreetscapes.
Marking Independence Day this July 4th, the Pacific Northwest hosts a handful of exciting celebrations for families and friends near and far. From the barbeques, firework displays, and spending quality time with loved ones, it does not get any better. Now as COVID restrictions have eased, many in-person events are...
The Chehalis City Council voted unanimously to move to a final vote on a cryptocurrency mining moratorium during its regular meeting Monday. The moratorium would prohibit the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining operations. The proposed moratorium comes two months after the expiration of a similar moratorium by the Lewis County...
Toledo is a community of neighbors who are willing to share what they have — be that an hour of free time or 15 heads of fresh lettuce — with their fellow neighbors. But without a hub to organize an exchange, some Toledo residents struggled to find resources while others had a difficult time finding places that would accept what surplus they had to offer.
Patrick Jansen sold his own brand of smash burgers at local breweries every week for the last two years without much trouble. But that changed in March, when county officials reviewed his unique pop-up food vending business. "They saw I was working all the time and didn't know what to...
Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022, the Columbian reported. According to Ecology, the contractor,...
Thurston Regional Planning Council Executive Director Marc Daily wants over $54 million of the $75 million appropriations from the Move Ahead Washington fund to fix the Nisqually River Delta bridges. Gov. Jay Inslee signed March this year the Move Ahead Washington a 16-year transportation packagewhich with almost $17 billion investment...
Bringing people together and empowering families through shelter, South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity invites you to submit a pre-application form for our new Habitat community in Tumwater! Infrastructure is set to begin in spring 2022, with our first 14 out of 28 homes beginning to be built in summer 2022. We are excited to begin the pre-application process! Pre-Application Form.
KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington. The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is asking landowners to look out for the invasive thistle to stop the plant from spreading. The next closest documented infestation is in northeast Oregon, according to a county press release.
Spring makes us want to get healthy. And what’s healthier than fresh air, exercise and getting enough greens? Thankfully, you can check all three off your list thanks to the Olympia Country and Golf Club. They’re always working to improve amenities inside and out and that hard work pays off for members and guests alike. Swing by and bring your clubs because their staff, instructors, golf course and pro shop are ready for you seven days a week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to investigate whether national retail chains and online sellers have raised specialized infant formula prices during the current shortage, says Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. "No one should be profiting off the infant formula shortage, especially giant retail chains," Murray said. "This is a...
For the fourth time in a month, a teenage student in Southwest Washington could face criminal charges related to weapons and violence in schools. The Kalama Police Department on Monday arrested a 15-year-old Kalama High School freshman who reportedly told a classmate he wanted to aim an “automatic machine gun” at a demonstration on campus supporting the LGBTQ community.
To hear Braden Allee tell it, the first time he stepped on a longboard, he knew it was the sport for him. A few years later, a devastating longboard accident nearly took his life. Even so, his mother, Bonnie Allee, recalled his first two goals for his physical therapist: raising his right arm and getting back on his board.
