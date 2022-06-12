ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisies Relocating within Logan Square by End of the Year

By Joey Reams
 3 days ago

Logan Square’s new American restaurant, Daisies , is looking to relocate within the neighborhood by the end of the year.

Owner Joe Frillman landed at its current spot at 2523 N. Milwaukee Avenue five years ago and is now getting ready to move to a much larger space after receiving “overwhelming support” from the neighborhood. Frillman decided to focus on building out a new space that would better suit their needs rather than renew their current 2022 lease. The exact location of the relocation is unknown, but Frillman expects to move by the end of the year. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the quaint outdoor patio this summer before the move.

When Daisies relocates, guests can expect the same delicious entrees from chef de cuisine Thomas Leonard for lunch and dinner. The former focuses on sandwiches and sides, while the latter is geared toward pasta. Both lunch and dinner have starters and desserts to enjoy, while an expansive drink menu takes care of any thirst.

“Words cannot express what you mean to me, my family, and every team member that has worked tirelessly to help translate our collective vision,” according to the announcement.”With that, we wanted to let you know that 2022 will be our last year in our current space at 2523 N Milwaukee Ave. This little storefront has given us so many memories, and we will truly miss our humble beginnings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlTxG_0g8BcTRO00
Photo: Official


