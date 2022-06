June 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Our America First Credit Union high school football season kicks-off in a little more than two months from now. We'll once again be broadcasting games on KJZZ and KMYU, as well as streaming games on KUTV.com. Jeff Gorringe is the Executive Director of Ute Conference Football and a new partner of our high school football broadcasts. He joined Dave Fox Sunday night on Talkin' Sports to explain the growth of youth football in Utah and why their league is unique. Watch the interview here.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO