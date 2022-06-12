ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing.

Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes.

The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released.

No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
