Roseville, CA

One Person Injured In Assault At Water Park In Roseville

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An incident at a water park in Roseville resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, said Roseville police.

The incident occurred at a water park on Taylor Road.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with an assault, said police

At this time, a gun is not believed to have been involved in the incident.

