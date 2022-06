With temperatures expected to be in the high 90s throughout the state for the next several days, and at times feeling like more than 100 degrees with the humidity, the Georgia Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and sun and to limit strenuous outdoor activity to prevent heat-related illnesses. To protect your health when temperatures are extremely high, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

