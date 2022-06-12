7 Kids & Counting: Everything Nick Cannon Has Said About His Unconventional Family Life

@nickcannon/instagram

Nick Cannon first became a parent 11 years ago when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe , and since then, he's fathered five more children with three other women. The star, 41, now has at least one more baby on the way , and despite going through the process a handful of times, he admits he still gets "nervous" around the delivery.

"Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working," he dished to PEOPLE . "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

Aside from the aforementioned twins, the Masked Singer host also shares 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell , as well as 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa . (His seventh child and first with Alyssa Scott , son Zen , died from brain cancer last year.)

The "Gigolo" rapper is currently expecting a baby boy with model Bre Teisi , and after De La Rosa revealed she was pregnant earlier this month, sources stated Cannon is the father of that child as well.

While his ever-expanding brood may seem too chaotic to handle, he insisted that he likes his tots being spread out in age.

"I'm so excited about all my kids . Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones," he noted. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father."

Scroll down to read more on the Nickelodeon alum's unusual parenting style.

On Being A Present Father

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day more often than the average adult can be," the comedian declared to Men's Health . "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

On Whether All Of His Children Were 'Planned'

"I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with . People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t ... I don’t really even sit around and think about," he explained. "I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be."

On Dad Guilt

"I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going," the actor confessed. "Especially right now when they're younger."

On Having A Vasectomy

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation ," he shared with E!'s Daily Pop last month. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

On Why His Modern Family Lifestyle Doesn't Cause Problems

"I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right," noted the Drumline star. "It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

"I think I was blessed to be able to have an upbringing that allowed me to see so many different aspects and witness love in so many different capacities," he continued. "It’s a beautiful way to look at and experience life. It feels like a place you can get to only when you’re committed to critical self-examination."