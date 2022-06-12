ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

7 Kids & Counting: Everything Nick Cannon Has Said About His Unconventional Family Life

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJHCO_0g8BaSd500
@nickcannon/instagram

Nick Cannon first became a parent 11 years ago when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe , and since then, he's fathered five more children with three other women. The star, 41, now has at least one more baby on the way , and despite going through the process a handful of times, he admits he still gets "nervous" around the delivery.

"Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working," he dished to PEOPLE . "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

Aside from the aforementioned twins, the Masked Singer host also shares 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell , as well as 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa . (His seventh child and first with Alyssa Scott , son Zen , died from brain cancer last year.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T2o1_0g8BaSd500
mega

The "Gigolo" rapper is currently expecting a baby boy with model Bre Teisi , and after De La Rosa revealed she was pregnant earlier this month, sources stated Cannon is the father of that child as well.

MARIAH CAREY 'SUPPORTIVE' OF EX-HUSBAND NICK CANNON PLANNING TO WELCOME 8TH CHILD WITH NEW BABY MAMA: SOURCE

While his ever-expanding brood may seem too chaotic to handle, he insisted that he likes his tots being spread out in age.

"I'm so excited about all my kids . Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones," he noted. "Every day I just wake up excited as a father."

Scroll down to read more on the Nickelodeon alum's unusual parenting style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNO6M_0g8BaSd500
@nickcannon/instagram

On Being A Present Father

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day more often than the average adult can be," the comedian declared to Men's Health . "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

On Whether All Of His Children Were 'Planned'

"I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with . People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t ... I don’t really even sit around and think about," he explained. "I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kscaZ_0g8BaSd500
@nickcannon/instagram

On Dad Guilt

"I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going," the actor confessed. "Especially right now when they're younger."

On Having A Vasectomy

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation ," he shared with E!'s Daily Pop last month. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTwnC_0g8BaSd500
@nickcannon/instagram

On Why His Modern Family Lifestyle Doesn't Cause Problems

"I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right," noted the Drumline star. "It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

"I think I was blessed to be able to have an upbringing that allowed me to see so many different aspects and witness love in so many different capacities," he continued. "It’s a beautiful way to look at and experience life. It feels like a place you can get to only when you’re committed to critical self-examination."

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Brittany Bell
Person
Mariah Carey
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Modern Family#Moroccan#Masked Singer#The Gigolo Rapper
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

65K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy