Thousands march across Texas for March for Our Lives demonstrations

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Hundreds of thousands of people marched across Texas and the United States Saturday in support of the fifth annual March for Our Lives demonstration. March for Our Lives is a student-led demonstration that started...

defendernetwork.com

Texas-based hate group behind attempted Idaho Pride riot

Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas. The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The suspects include eight people from Texas, whom police identified as Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine; Robert Whitted, 22, of Conroe; Tommy Walker Jr., 24, of Godley; Josiah Buster, 24, and Connor Moran, 23, of Watauga; and Kieran Morris, 27, Steven Tucker, 30, and Graham Whitsom, 31, of Haslet.
CBS DFW

Poll: O'Rourke gains on Abbott in race for governor

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) -- The race for Texas governor is tightening in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. A new poll from Quinnipiac University found 48% of Texas voters say they support Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, and 43% support his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke.In the previous version of the poll, in December of 2021, Abbott led 52%-37%.When asked specifically about gun laws, the poll found large majorities support two specific proposals: background checks and raising the purchasing age.By a margin of 93% to 6%, Texas voters support requiring background checks for all gun buyers. Voters also support raising the minimum age nationwide to purchase a gun to 21, 73%-25%.A nationwide assault weapons ban had Texas voters about evenly split, with 47% in favor and 49% opposed.The poll sampled 1,257 registered Texas voters between June 9 and June 13, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Political reporter Jack Fink will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 11 and CBS News Dallas-Ft. Worth.
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for June 13, 2022: Retired teachers hit hard by inflation

While inflation is hurting the wallets of many, retired Texas teachers are getting hit especially hard: The Teacher Retirement System’s pension benefit payouts are not adjusted for inflation. And: Less than Democrats hoped for but more than they expected – that’s how a new bipartisan gun safety deal, led in part by Sen. John Cornyn, is being characterized by some. We’ll hear what’s in it and what isn’t. Also: The tight market for homes in Austin and elsewhere in Texas; would-be homebuyers might be surprised what they’re up against.
nypressnews.com

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.
Reform Austin

Was Abbott Truly Misled By Uvalde Officials?

Handwritten notes taken by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, taken as law enforcement officers briefed him on the Uvalde school shooting, exposed a different reality than the one he initially disclosed in news conferences on May 25th. Which begs the question: Was he truly misled by Uvalde officials or did he...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
news4sanantonio.com

Parade this weekend celebrates Juneteenth

This weekend our partners The African American Network TV, is shining a spotlight on the Juneteenth Coalition of San Antonio. The coalition is hosting its annual parade Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. News 4 at Noon talked to Oscar Vicks, one of the organizers to the parade. He tells us how...
FOX West Texas

Mega food distribution planned for June 25

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is hosting a mega food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots, 50 E. 43rd St. A maximum of two households per...
Texas Monthly

Burning Questions With Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Grant Pinkerton was introduced to competition barbecue at a young age, and the rest was history. He opened up Pinkerton’s Barbecue back in 2016—at only 27—and quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive Houston barbecue scene. After only a year in business—when he also landed a spot on Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 list—Pinkerton made history as the first pitmaster to be recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Pinkerton made the Top 50 again in 2021, but this time with his San Antonio location. If the past is any indication, there is much more in store for this Texas pitmaster.
Thrillist

Two Weeks of Pride in San Antonio Start Soon

Vibrantly colored papel picado flutters in the air high above many a street in San Antonio, often accompanied by a soundtrack of joyful mariachi classics. But in June, the traditional Mexican decorations get a little visual competition as rainbow flags pop up all over the city in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and instead of “Guantanamera,” you’ll likely hear Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X hits at nearby businesses.
KSAT 12

Have some reel fun at these San Antonio fishing spots

SAN ANTONIO – What did the fish say when he hit a concrete wall? “Dam.”. I love fishing so it seemed like an obvious choice for this mid-month edition of the Things To Do newsletter. There are tons of fishing spots around San Antonio that are great for...
