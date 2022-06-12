Stacy McCarter leans toward her daughter Sophia in a front pew of Misericordia University’s Mercy Chapel during a ceremony for this year’s three graduates from the school’s Women With Children program. Fellow graduate Cristal Nazario looks on. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

In Misericordia’s Women With Children program, kids are the real motivation

DALLAS TWP. — Faced with losing the childcare that made it possible to keep the job that prevented eviction, Stacy McCarter learned of a program where women with children can earn a college degree living rent free in a place she never heard of, 900 miles from her St. Louis home.

The insurmountable catch: No more than two children per single mom. She had three.

With twins in the terrible twos and work shifts as a nurse’s aide that made a normal home life impossible, Kingston’s Rinae Cotton heard about the same program and applied with no hope of being accepted. Yet motivation demanded the attempt.

“I’m at the age where I have to make it work,” she said. “I feel it’s now or never.”

Cristal Nazario had already been accepted into the same program and found it too hard, earning a 0.84 Grade Point Average the first semester. Fleeing at night without telling anyone, she ended up on welfare in Florida living in a hotel and working 12-hour shifts, raising a two-year-old son and a daughter in kindergarten. Returning to the program seemed impossible — until she got a call one Friday.

Come back, they offered, but be in Pennsylvania on Monday.

All three women overcame these and other obstacles to earn their degrees at Misericorida University’s spring commencement, but they stood out from the rest of the grads because they were part of the school’s Women With Children option. One of only eight similar programs nationwide, it provides struggling single moms the security, financial aid, housing and every other support they need to turn their lives around.

“I remember arriving with my children in a double stroller, thinking I must be crazy. If it wasn’t for my kids, I don’t think I would have made it” Rinae said during a special ceremony at Misericordia’s Mercy Chapel a day before the commencement. “It’s those footsteps behind you. The real reason why you are here is your kids.”

“My brother died,” Stacy recounted, one of many heartbreaks endured on her way to a degree. “He was my heart and soul. I felt that I had to go home. But my Misericordia family held me and helped me walk through this.” She stopped several times during her speech at the chapel, clearly holding back tears. “I am so grateful for every person who breathed a breath of air with me.”

Long, hard roads

The Ruth Matthews Bourger Women With Children program includes free books and academic supplies for mother and children, support in securing government subsidy programs, and perhaps most importantly, free housing in group homes on campus.

The journeys to that housing vary dramatically. Of the three graduates this year, Stacy came the furthest. And she unabashedly credits divine intervention in journeying from the nation’s famous “Gateway to the West” arch to the Back Mountain campus that features its own, much smaller archway entrance. A school founded, and still run, by the Catholic Sisters of Mercy.

“I really have to say my faith is how I ended up here,” Stacy says. Her pastor in St. Louis “stumbled on a brochure in a Mercy Center in Missouri,” read about the program, and passed the information on.

“I never even heard of Dallas, Pa. I said no, it’s too far, I don’t know if I could make a life without the other people here, I’d have to give up everything. But there were three signs.”

Stacy owed $8,000 “with daycare at risk,” and unexpectedly got a check in the mail that matched her debt. Sign one.

She attended a parade and asked a person at a kiosk what time it stepped off. “ ‘Well, I don’t know, I’m not from here,’ the person said. ‘I’m from Dallas, Pa.’ She asked me to consider this program. After the parade I looked for her again, but she wasn’t there, and no one even knew the booth had been there.” Sign two.

Stacy went home to fill out the application and saw that mothers could bring no more than two children. She called her pastor to complain about the false hope. She considered putting her youngest in someone else’s care. “I thought, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and if I don’t take it I won’t make it.”

She called Misericordia, and program director Katherine Pohlidal told her “we just started accepting moms with three children. I dropped the phone.” Sign three.

“God paved the way for me.”

Stacy made the Dean’s List, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education. Along with an array of volunteer work on her resume here and back home, she always yearned to work in a classroom. “Teaching is my passion.”

Cristal took community college classes part-time in the Harrisburg area before learning of the Misericordia program. “I couldn’t believe the housing was free.” She arrived on campus determined to get a nursing degree, but that abysmal first semester GPA melted all her will. Yet away from Misericordia, she realized leaving “was the worst thing I could have done.”

Getting a second chance was tough enough. Getting her GPA up seemed a hill to steep to climb. “I was on academic probation for a whole year,” she recalls. Yet that wasn’t the only hurdle.

“The hardest part was wanting to spend more time with my kids. But I had to study. The guilt hurts. I took away our sense of normalcy, and in the new normal, Mom was stressed. That was hard.”

All the work paid off. “I got my GPA up to 3.17.” She went from drop out to Dean’s List, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a specialization in health care management.

“When I came back, I felt that it was now or never. They don’t give second chances to everyone who leaves.”

Rinae took the most direct route to Misericordia, at least in distance. Struggling to raise twins in Kingston as a widow, she learned of Women With Children from her mom, who was working at a state CareerLink center when Pohlidal visited to talk about the program.

“I was working as a nurse’s aide. The pay wasn’t bad, but the shifts were terrible. Second shift meant I was picking up my boys at 11:30 at night,” Rinae said. “I needed something more normal.”

Despite being convinced she wouldn’t get in – or maybe because of it – she started to make recurring calls to Pohlidal and program coordinator Sandy Johnson. “I bugged Kathy and Sandy until they didn’t want to hear my voice anymore. They said I was in, and I put in my notice at work that same day.”

Dogged persistence – and peskiness – became her norm. She recounts nearly endless texts and conversations with Pohlidal and Johnson about all the uncertainties she faced, and credits their reassurance and guidance with her success. She also credits, well, extra credit. “I did every extra credit I could possibly get,” she said. “Believe me, it works.”

Indeed, not only did Rinae graduate with her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and design, she had a job offer before she got the sheepskin, a marketing position with a hybrid schedule well suited to a single mother: “Three days in the office, and two at home.”

‘Blessings beyond measure’

As valuable as the program has been to them, it was not, as Rinae put it, “moms singing lullabies and being best buddies.” While each family has their own rooms, they share common areas in each house with the other families.

“You don’t know the people until you get here,” she explained “You have to get used to having others in the house. You have to get used to tolerating. I had to learn just to shut my mouth. It’s about knowing other people’s boundaries, and about them knowing your boundaries.”

Having other women in a similar situation can help, of course. “Having relationships within the program and the house is great,” Rinae said, “But you really need to build outside relationships too. If you have a falling out (with someone in the program) you feel like your whole world is falling apart. Sometimes there are things you just have to accept and move on.”

The community house setting can be a mixed blessing for the children as well. They made friends, and with graduation the friendships may end.

“The kids benefit from seeing other kids in the same setting,” Rinae said, adding that her children got a real world lesson in resilience and adaptability that will stay with them their entire lives. “But it makes it hard for them to move on.”

“My children said ‘I don’t want to leave my friends,’” Cristal recounted.

But of course, the whole point was a better life for those children.

Being in the Women With children program meant “I don’t have to worry about paying rent. I don’t have to worry about getting shut-off notices,” Rinae said. “And there are all the good things the kids got to experience, playing T-ball, learning karate, stuff I wouldn’t have been able to give them.”

“It’s the safety,” Stacy said. “My safety and the safety of my kids. Because I was safe, I could be the student, and not the mom in crisis.”

“That’s what people need,” Cristal added, “reminders that it’s going to be OK.”

For all the travails, all the hard work, and all the uncertainty they endured, Stacy summed up the program in five words.

“There are blessings beyond measure.”