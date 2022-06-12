Revival of WB Citizens Advisory Committee highlights rift between mayor, council members

Wilkes-Barre City Council is seen meeting recently. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — In a way, Mayor George Brown’s reluctance to appoint people to a Citizens Advisory Committee is another way of him telling City Council members how to do their jobs.

Brought up at recent meetings, the long-dormant Committee served as another attempt by some Council members to push against Brown’s management style in the strong-mayor form of government in place at City Hall.

By a 3-2 vote Thursday, Council pulled from the agenda a resolution introduced by Brown to award the low-bidder a $548,000 contract for a permanent stage on Public Square. The majority of Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and Councilmen Tony Brooks and John Marconi did not want to be rushed into a vote and wanted more time to do their due diligence on the project and its high cost. Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko and Councilman Bill Barrett cast the opposing votes.

Brown and McBride were also at odds over the Committee and stated their respective positions, starting at the 45:11 mark of the YouTube post of the meeting.

“Citizen (sic) Advisory Committee, we haven’t even talked about that. But in my opinion, that’s what council members are here for,” Brown told resident Sam Troy. “Council members are here to address people like yourself, plus other people, like Mr. Belusko’s doing and other people, listening to what the people’s issues are and then come to us so that we can use our resources to fix it.”

The committee was created by ordinance in 1973 under then Mayor Con “Firpo” Salwoski. The ordinance authorized the mayor to appoint 16 citizens from throughout the city to serve in advisory roles to council and mayor “on the development of plans which pertain to the proper physical growth and character of the city and other missions which may be assigned from time to time.” No one was ever appointed to the committee, however.

Brown referred to his 2012-2015 term on council representing District A. “I did it for four years and I’m proud to say we helped a lot of people,” he said. After Thursday’s meeting, he added he held town halls in his district and stressed council members should be attending neighborhood association and crime watch meetings to interact and hear from residents.

“So, as far as the Citizens Advisory Committee, we haven’t talked about it. No one from council said, ‘Mayor could we put something together.’ It’s been brought up and discussed here by certain council members, Mr. Brooks is a big proponent of it. I’m telling you, in my opinion, I think there are things that members of this council should be working on and some are working on.”

McBride followed up, telling Troy she supported the revival of the Committee that is already “on the books.”

“I think that if we just listen to each other and listen to city council and we’re the only people involved in making decisions for the city, I think it kind of becomes an echo chamber,” McBride said. “So I think it’s important to revive the Citizens Advisory Committee for that purpose, so that we can get input from the community, for what it’s worth.”