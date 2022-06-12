ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Revival of WB Citizens Advisory Committee highlights rift between mayor, council members

By Jerry Lynott jlyn
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Wilkes-Barre City Council is seen meeting recently. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — In a way, Mayor George Brown’s reluctance to appoint people to a Citizens Advisory Committee is another way of him telling City Council members how to do their jobs.

Brought up at recent meetings, the long-dormant Committee served as another attempt by some Council members to push against Brown’s management style in the strong-mayor form of government in place at City Hall.

By a 3-2 vote Thursday, Council pulled from the agenda a resolution introduced by Brown to award the low-bidder a $548,000 contract for a permanent stage on Public Square. The majority of Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and Councilmen Tony Brooks and John Marconi did not want to be rushed into a vote and wanted more time to do their due diligence on the project and its high cost. Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko and Councilman Bill Barrett cast the opposing votes.

Brown and McBride were also at odds over the Committee and stated their respective positions, starting at the 45:11 mark of the YouTube post of the meeting.

“Citizen (sic) Advisory Committee, we haven’t even talked about that. But in my opinion, that’s what council members are here for,” Brown told resident Sam Troy. “Council members are here to address people like yourself, plus other people, like Mr. Belusko’s doing and other people, listening to what the people’s issues are and then come to us so that we can use our resources to fix it.”

The committee was created by ordinance in 1973 under then Mayor Con “Firpo” Salwoski. The ordinance authorized the mayor to appoint 16 citizens from throughout the city to serve in advisory roles to council and mayor “on the development of plans which pertain to the proper physical growth and character of the city and other missions which may be assigned from time to time.” No one was ever appointed to the committee, however.

Brown referred to his 2012-2015 term on council representing District A. “I did it for four years and I’m proud to say we helped a lot of people,” he said. After Thursday’s meeting, he added he held town halls in his district and stressed council members should be attending neighborhood association and crime watch meetings to interact and hear from residents.

“So, as far as the Citizens Advisory Committee, we haven’t talked about it. No one from council said, ‘Mayor could we put something together.’ It’s been brought up and discussed here by certain council members, Mr. Brooks is a big proponent of it. I’m telling you, in my opinion, I think there are things that members of this council should be working on and some are working on.”

McBride followed up, telling Troy she supported the revival of the Committee that is already “on the books.”

“I think that if we just listen to each other and listen to city council and we’re the only people involved in making decisions for the city, I think it kind of becomes an echo chamber,” McBride said. “So I think it’s important to revive the Citizens Advisory Committee for that purpose, so that we can get input from the community, for what it’s worth.”

Comments / 0

 

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Amid a steady stream of introductions and first-day paperwork Monday, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson briefly paused to provide a quick update. "It's like drinking from a fire hose, and it will be that way for a little while," Robertson said...
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor's note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
Times Leader

Fire extinguished quickly in Wilkes-Barre duplex

WILKES-BARRE — The residents of a double-block house on North Main Street were allowed back inside after a small fire Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, but a cat was missing, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said. The cause of the fire at 418 N. Main St....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘The river is a friendly place, a good place’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. "We're back to a 3-day event, after a 2-year hiatus," John Maday from the Riverfront Parks Committee said on Wednesday, sounding joyful about a full-fledged return to the Wyoming Valley RiverFest, which opens Friday. "When you called, I was...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Legal Battles Over Skill Games Continue Across PA; Pace-O-Matic Files Lawsuit Against Gaming Regulators and Liquor Control Enforcement

Unlicensed “skill games” continue to spread across Pennsylvania. Since they exist in gray legal areas, the games have caused numerous issues with a number of stakeholders, including: law enforcement, PA casinos who say are siphoning business without paying the proper taxes, and local businesses that depend on them for revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
