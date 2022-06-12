Tornado warnings for Clay and Platte counties expire at midnight

A tornado warning was in place until midnight for northwest Clay County and eastern Platte County , the National Weather Service said.

The weather service previously on Saturday night issued tornado warnings for Clay and Clinton counties, including the cities of Smithville and Hoover.

Those warnings were in place until 11:15 p.m.

Severe storms were entering the northern portions of the Kansas City metro shortly after 11 p.m. The storms were moving south and could bring hail up to the size of quarters, with winds up to 70 mph.

At 11:58 p.m. the weather service said all tornado warnings in the Kansas City area had expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for portions of Clay and Jackson Counties for quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Independence, Blue Springs and Raytown until 12:15 p.m.