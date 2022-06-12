ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Tornado warnings for Clay and Platte counties expire at midnight

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A tornado warning was in place until midnight for northwest Clay County and eastern Platte County , the National Weather Service said.

The weather service previously on Saturday night issued tornado warnings for Clay and Clinton counties, including the cities of Smithville and Hoover.

Those warnings were in place until 11:15 p.m.

Severe storms were entering the northern portions of the Kansas City metro shortly after 11 p.m. The storms were moving south and could bring hail up to the size of quarters, with winds up to 70 mph.

At 11:58 p.m. the weather service said all tornado warnings in the Kansas City area had expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for portions of Clay and Jackson Counties for quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Independence, Blue Springs and Raytown until 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater kc area has patchy fog early in the day before sunshine returns. On Saturday there will be a high in the upper 80s near 90. A chance of strong storms late evening into the overnight. Saturday is an **Alert Day** due to these storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Platte County, MO
Government
City
Raytown, MO
State
Missouri State
Smithville, MO
Government
County
Clay County, MO
City
Smithville, MO
City
Clinton, MO
Clay County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KSN News

6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
859
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy