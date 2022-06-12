Tennessee ties the series 1-1 against Notre Dame to force game 3 of Super Regionals
By LeVon Whittaker
3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, TN -- The Irish can’t get it done in game two, losing to Tennessee, tying the series at 1-1. Game two was a case of anything you can do I can do better. After losing to the Irish 8-6 in game one and giving four homeruns, Tennessee hit four homeruns...
SOUTH BEND, In -- Three teams celebrate their first ever state championships at Saint Joseph High School, setting a record for success in Spring sports. In the spring of 2022, tennis doubles, boys’ lacrosse, and girls’ softball, each earned their first state titles. “All the teams this spring...
Several members of the ABC57 team participated in the 19th annual Wakarusa/Nappanee Joint Chamber Golf Outing at the McCormick Creek Golf Course in Nappanee. Anchors Brian Conybeare, Summer Horan and Richard Bodee as well as Problem Solver Kevin Warmhold participated in the event on Wednesday.
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The NorthWood Panther’s girls’ basketball team will introduce their new head coach on Tuesday. A press conference held by the NorthWood Athletic Department will take place at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers are coming off of season in which they finished 3-22 overall with a conference...
When Keith Cooper accepted a settlement from the City of Elkhart for his wrongful conviction in a 1996 armed robbery and attempted murder, it was the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history according to the University of Michigan Law School’s National Registry of Exonerations. It cost taxpayers $7.5...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the grand opening of the 160 Driving Academy at their South Bend campus on June 15 will happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The academy, which will train over 35,000 students across 130 schools this year, will attempt...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
Cooling centers have opened throughout Michiana to help residents deal with the high temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Porte:. LaPorte City Fire. Daytona Street. 8 am-10 pm.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the South Bend Police Department is asking the public to honor fallen officers by donating to their annual blood drive. The 15th annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive will be held at the police department, located at 701 West Sample Street.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A CDL truck driver training school is now open at Ivy Tech Community College. 160 Driving Academy had its grand opening on Wednesday in the Ivy Café on the South Bend campus. The academy, which is the nation’s largest and fastest growing vocational training program,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A local plant shop has announced a once-a-year rare plant sale scheduled to take place on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Botany Shop, located at 909 Portage Avenue. Hundreds of different rare plants will be available for purchase,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Huey Street on reports of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say that one male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and that he has been transported to a local hospital.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Indiana’s first-ever Tiny House Veteran Village made its way into phase two of construction on Monday at 6 p.m. City Council members and the Mayor were present for the groundbreaking ceremony on the site of what will soon be seven new homes. The village will help...
ELKHART, Ind. – The City of Elkhart has opened a cooling center at Pierre Moran Pavilion because of the excessive heat. The cooling center, located at 201 W. Wolf Avenue, will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.
It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures only dropping into the 80s. Highs this afternoon with again return to the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. This heat mixed with the humidity will put the heat index back into the triple digits. This has prompted yet again another Excessive Heat Warning for all of Michiana. Our next cold front will arrive tonight bringing a slight chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along with it. Once the front clears, cooler air will move into Michiana. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s, Friday the lower 80s, then Saturday the upper 70s. With the dryer air in place, it will be a beautiful weekend ahead for us here in Michiana. Father’s Day high temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Next week the 90s return to the forecast, and with the warmer air will come more chances for showers and thunderstorms.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A Bristol man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Thursday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:45 p.m. on June 9, deputies responded to a vehicle chase that started in Warsaw and ended when the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle near East County Line Road and 2B Road.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The paving schedule for the week of June 13 has been announced as part of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan. On-street parking will be temporarily affected with detour routes in place throughout the week. The streets being paved for the week of June 13...
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. -- As of Wednesday, the New Buffalo Township Fire Department has placed a city-wide burn ban on open burning until further notice. The department cites the heat and dry conditions throughout Michiana as the reason for the ban.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Chicago Avenue in Goshen will be closed between Wilkinson Street and Denver Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m., and the closure will last until Friday morning. The closure stems from the Goshen Water & Sewer Department repairing a sewer main on Chicago Avenue. Construction will require...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks and Recreation will be hosting the first of four free Summer Chill concerts at the Nibco Water and Ice Park on Friday. Due to conflicts with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, the show will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., have an hour break, and return at from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
