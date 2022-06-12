‘Big city’ developer targets Meadowcrest

I’m calling about the (front-page) article in June 14’s paper about “CR conservation efforts go high tech,” talking about the high-tech part. It’s Citrus County Tourist Development Center talking about how they want to show people what the environment would look like without the help of Crystal River conservation efforts. We know what that was. It was people putting things in the water they shouldn’t have, not taking care of it and we’ve been working on it. So John Pricher, the director of the Citrus County (Visitors Bureau), says he wants to make people understand about the manatees and making things better and etc. Well, his whole deal is not about that. He’s going to want to get together a manatee mascot and so forth and visit all these places. The TDC is putting $186,000 to fund this new initiative to bring tourists to Crystal River, which we don’t need. Waste of money.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO