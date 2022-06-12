ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

‘Big city’ developer targets Meadowcrest

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love the occasional day trip to the "big city" for all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment you find there. I'd be willing to bet you do, too! But once you get to Ocala, Wesley Chapel, Sarasota or Orlando you quickly remember why we choose to live here!. Unbearable...

Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, June 14

I’m calling about the (front-page) article in June 14’s paper about “CR conservation efforts go high tech,” talking about the high-tech part. It’s Citrus County Tourist Development Center talking about how they want to show people what the environment would look like without the help of Crystal River conservation efforts. We know what that was. It was people putting things in the water they shouldn’t have, not taking care of it and we’ve been working on it. So John Pricher, the director of the Citrus County (Visitors Bureau), says he wants to make people understand about the manatees and making things better and etc. Well, his whole deal is not about that. He’s going to want to get together a manatee mascot and so forth and visit all these places. The TDC is putting $186,000 to fund this new initiative to bring tourists to Crystal River, which we don’t need. Waste of money.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Famous for its glass-bottom boats, and strangely enough monkeys, people from all over the country flock to Silver Springs State Park each year. “We made a reservation for the glass bottom boat and then we’ll probably walk around and see what else they have to offer,” Judy Matthews from The Villages said as she walked into the park with her family from Ohio.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Inverness, FL
Orlando, FL
Sarasota, FL
Citrus County, FL
Ocala, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
Floral City, FL
Crystal River, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening: June 17

A Juneteenth celebration sponsored by 360 Walking and Concerned Citizens of Chatmire will take place at 6 p.m. June 25 at the First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 11849 N. Williams St. in Dunnellon. The Rev. Allen Brooks, pastor, will lead the ceremony, which is an...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents voice concerns on rising water bills

Several Ocala residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of water. “To my surprise, Ocala’s water is liquid gold. I have lived in the state of Florida all my life and recently moved to Ocala from South Florida. In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. It is abusive and out of control. The most I have ever paid is $120 on average. Now my water bill is $400. They are hitting us with a rate of $5.61 per 1,000 gallons when you go over 20,000 gallons in usage. Unacceptable,” says Ocala resident Anais Villa.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times:

The Citrus County Chamber Ambassadors is having their annual Christmas in July event on July 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River. The proceeds benefit kids in need in Citrus County. Supplies that are needed are hygiene products, unwrapped toys,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 10 to 14

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 10. Jacquelyn Patrice Holtzclaw, 50, Homosassa, arrested June 10 for misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public or endanger another while. Bond $500. Christina Petra Hogan, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested June 10 for misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public or endanger another while. Bond $500.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Photo contest to promote water quality in Marion County

The deadline is fast approaching for the 20th annual Stormwater calendar photo contest!. Join the Marion County Office of the County Engineer’s effort to raise water conservation awareness with your photo of one of Marion County’s many wonderful natural resources. Simply keep your camera nearby while you explore...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines. The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Vision for Meadowcreset was more than homes

Recent Letters to the Editor express concern about the future of Meadowcrest with a proposed apartment building. My father, Stan Olsen, had a vision for Meadowcrest many years ago back in 1984. Our family is very proud of the community. Great care was taken in the design of the gently winding roads, color schemes and landscape aesthetic. Meadowcrest is a community where one can live, work and play.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under responsibility of PWAC

While the debate rages on over the responsibility and worthiness of replacing a windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square, officials in The Villages are learning that a second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under the responsibility of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The ornamental windmill and water...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Semitruck, train collide in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck and train collided in Marion County Wednesday morning, according to fire rescue. The crash happened near E. Highway 318 and NE 24th Avenue in Citra. [TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka | ‘He didn’t eat for 4 days:’...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

DEP accepting comments on upcoming springs-related projects

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting comments on the springs restoration projects (tinyurl .com/547w643v) under consideration for funding in fiscal year 2022-23. Three of the projects under consideration involve the Rainbow Springs Basin, including the upgrade of a stormwater retention pond, an acquisition of 197 acres of...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Planned Meadowcrest apartments should look elsewhere

Last summer, we purchased a Villa in Meadowcrest Community of Arbor Court. After years of searching for a retirement community that would fit our needs and desires we finally settled into Meadowcrest in Crystal River. For many years my parents were retired in New Port Richey, and my wife and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest rallies residents to fight development

About 60 Meadowcrest residents Tuesday morning gathered in the parking lot of the old Winn-Dixie to draw attention to their fight against a developer that plans to build an affordable apartment complex housing 220 people. To make a point, resident Sylvain Robitaille had himself hoisted in a boom truck to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Trail and bridge project funding approved by State

Funding for the addition of a protected pedestrian lane on the Rainbow River bridge and a multi-modal trail along East Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon was approved this month. A $2.5 million appropriations bill filed by Rep. Joe Harding was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 2. The project will...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes

Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

