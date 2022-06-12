ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Hills, FL

County not being honest, fair to Citrus Hills residents

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state/county is requiring residents of our community Citrus Hills Cambridge Greens 1 and 2 to switch from septic to sewer. The issue myself and our residents are having is the huge out of pocket expenses. So far it appears that each household out of pocket when all done could be...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

DEP accepting comments on upcoming springs-related projects

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting comments on the springs restoration projects (tinyurl .com/547w643v) under consideration for funding in fiscal year 2022-23. Three of the projects under consideration involve the Rainbow Springs Basin, including the upgrade of a stormwater retention pond, an acquisition of 197 acres of...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County mulls affordable home options

County Administrator Randy Oliver on Tuesday presented his board with four options to jumpstart affordable housing in Citrus County. The board agreed in consensus on only one of those options: to consider density bonuses for developers considering affordable housing. The state allows local governments to adopt new zoning regulations that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Affordable housing’ isn’t the issue, public safety is

I am a resident of Meadowcrest and am deeply concerned about the above-referenced development, a high-density complex stuffed into an already established neighborhood. There is already so much available land in Crystal River to build such a complex. I suspect it is to the developer’s interest that utilities such as water, sewage, electricity, etc., already available in Meadowcrest make this a very profitable location for them.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
City
Citrus Hills, FL
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Vision for Meadowcreset was more than homes

Recent Letters to the Editor express concern about the future of Meadowcrest with a proposed apartment building. My father, Stan Olsen, had a vision for Meadowcrest many years ago back in 1984. Our family is very proud of the community. Great care was taken in the design of the gently winding roads, color schemes and landscape aesthetic. Meadowcrest is a community where one can live, work and play.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest wary of developer's assurances

Developer Oscar Sol told 40 Meadowcrest residents during a question-and-answer session Wednesday he is willing to make concessions and modify his proposed 225-unit affordable apartment complex that would front that community on State Road 44. Sol, founder and principal of Green Mills Group, assured them the rental facility would not...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest rallies residents to fight development

About 60 Meadowcrest residents Tuesday morning gathered in the parking lot of the old Winn-Dixie to draw attention to their fight against a developer that plans to build an affordable apartment complex housing 220 people. To make a point, resident Sylvain Robitaille had himself hoisted in a boom truck to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Trail and bridge project funding approved by State

Funding for the addition of a protected pedestrian lane on the Rainbow River bridge and a multi-modal trail along East Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon was approved this month. A $2.5 million appropriations bill filed by Rep. Joe Harding was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 2. The project will...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Planned subdivision could add 1,000 daily trips to Rolling Acres Road

A planned subdivision could add 1,000 daily trips to Rolling Acres Road. The subdivision would include 49 single family homes and 80 town homes for a total of 129 residential units on 24.75 acres about a mile south of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. Specifically, it would be located at the southeast corner of Sunshower Lane and Rolling Acres Road on land owned by Carl Smith Trustee, William Mason Anderson and Alfreida Anderson.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under responsibility of PWAC

While the debate rages on over the responsibility and worthiness of replacing a windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square, officials in The Villages are learning that a second windmill at Brownwood does not fall under the responsibility of the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The ornamental windmill and water...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, June 14

I’m calling about the (front-page) article in June 14’s paper about “CR conservation efforts go high tech,” talking about the high-tech part. It’s Citrus County Tourist Development Center talking about how they want to show people what the environment would look like without the help of Crystal River conservation efforts. We know what that was. It was people putting things in the water they shouldn’t have, not taking care of it and we’ve been working on it. So John Pricher, the director of the Citrus County (Visitors Bureau), says he wants to make people understand about the manatees and making things better and etc. Well, his whole deal is not about that. He’s going to want to get together a manatee mascot and so forth and visit all these places. The TDC is putting $186,000 to fund this new initiative to bring tourists to Crystal River, which we don’t need. Waste of money.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Planned Meadowcrest apartments should look elsewhere

Last summer, we purchased a Villa in Meadowcrest Community of Arbor Court. After years of searching for a retirement community that would fit our needs and desires we finally settled into Meadowcrest in Crystal River. For many years my parents were retired in New Port Richey, and my wife and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Photo contest to promote water quality in Marion County

The deadline is fast approaching for the 20th annual Stormwater calendar photo contest!. Join the Marion County Office of the County Engineer’s effort to raise water conservation awareness with your photo of one of Marion County’s many wonderful natural resources. Simply keep your camera nearby while you explore...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents voice concerns on rising water bills

Several Ocala residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of water. “To my surprise, Ocala’s water is liquid gold. I have lived in the state of Florida all my life and recently moved to Ocala from South Florida. In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. It is abusive and out of control. The most I have ever paid is $120 on average. Now my water bill is $400. They are hitting us with a rate of $5.61 per 1,000 gallons when you go over 20,000 gallons in usage. Unacceptable,” says Ocala resident Anais Villa.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Official qualifying period opens for county candidates

The Supervisor of Elections office began the official candidate qualifying for county, school board, and special districts at noon on June 13; qualifying runs through noon on June 17. Candidates seeking to qualify for office must file the qualifying paperwork with the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, located at...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Food giveaway Wednesday at fairgrounds

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness — drive-thru only. The next food giveaway event, also at the fairgrounds, is 9 a.m. June 29.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times:

The Citrus County Chamber Ambassadors is having their annual Christmas in July event on July 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River. The proceeds benefit kids in need in Citrus County. Supplies that are needed are hygiene products, unwrapped toys,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

