San Mateo County Pride Parade returns in person since pandemic

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Pride events are taking place throughout the month. On the Peninsula, San Mateo County held its annual pride celebration.

This is San Mateo’s 10th annual Pride celebration and the first in-person event since the pandemic.

People gathered at Central Park in San Mateo Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride Month. This year’s theme is “Still here, still proud.”

“This is critical for San Mateo County to celebrate Pride and people to come together to celebrate Pride and to celebrate us in our community,” said organizer Susan Takall. “It’s really important, and it’s done by a lot of volunteers and support from the county.”

There were several vendor booths with food and resources from LGBTQ+ organizations in the county. There will be more pride events in the county through the end of the month.

