Wilkes-barre, PA

Beyond the Byline: Pain at the pump fuels longing for the past

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Bill O’Boyle

WILKES-BARRE — When I pulled up to the gas pump the other day and saw the price for a gallon of regular was $5.09, I really wanted to be able to jump in the Way Back Machine and head back to the 1960s.

Just so I could stop at Cheponis’ Gas Station on Route 11 and fill up for about $2 or $3 when gas was about 20 cents a gallon.

And while I was back there, I would get a burger and a shake with fries at McDonald’s for under a buck and a pizza and a Coke at Joe’s Pizza for 96 cents.

Yes, it was 50-plus years ago, but it was sooooo much better back then.

What have they done to our song?

There is no way we should be paying these high prices at the pump. Corporate profits are at all-time highs and we — the working people of America — are suffering.

It’s time for someone to step to the plate and knock it out of the park. In fact, we need an entire team to work together to knock a lot out of the park.

But I’m not going to get political here. In fact, politics needs to go away. We need statesmen and stateswomen to lead, not politicians who vote party and not people.

OK, I’m done with all that.

Just when we need to get our minds off of all that is wrong in the world, we need events like the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. People everywhere, families in most part, walking around in sunshine, stopping for their favorite food and patronizing the many craft vendors and listening to polkas.

And before you know it, the annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will be here and we will again be able to be distracted.

Look, I don’t want an electric car. No hybrids even. I long for the gas-guzzlers of old — those muscle cars with huge engines and carburetors and zero-to-60 in 7 seconds and squealing tires. And these cars were distinctive — they were nothing like today’s vehicles where all SUVs look alike and you can’t tell a Ford from a Chevy from a Toyota from a Hyundai. I want to see a Rambler somewhere!

Yes, I want someone to invent that Way Back Machine. I need to be able to actually go back to those days and live simple like we did back then. I want to walk to school, uphill both ways, in snow, and I want to play outside til dark.

I want to eat dinner at the same time very day with my mom and dad. I want homemade everything. I want to grate horseradish and I want to smell my mom’s cookies baking in the oven.

I want to ride my bike to baseball practice at Plymouth Little League on Wadham Street. I want to watch the Shawnee Indians at Huber Field and I want to play hoops in Doc Savage;’s driveway. I want to practice at the Gaylord Armory and lace up my Chuck Taylor’s and wait for Nanticoke to arrive for another hard-fought victory. I want to play again at the Ash Diamond, then head to Harveys Creek for a dip.

I want a 50-cent cheeseburger at Karpy’s and I want to shoot pool at C. Matus’ News. I want to hear a Latin Mass at St. Mary’s and I want a Cherry Coke at Rea & Derick and a CMP at Golden Quality. And I want two Mergo’s hot dogs and a Red’s sub.

I want to sleigh ride down Nottingham Street and I want to sit in Walter Roman’s cherry tree. I want to play Wiffle Ball in my backyard, Strat-O-Matic on my front porch and stocking ball on Reynolds Street.

I want to walk all the way to every water dam above Fourth Street and I want to go fishing at Lake Silkworth and North Lake. I want to go to go toMelody Park and Hanson’s and Sandy Beach. I want to dance to Eddie Day & TNT and Joe Nardone & the All Stars. I want to listen to WARM-the Mighty 590 on my transistor radio.

I want to head down the shore to Wildwood and walk the Boardwalk and go to Uncle Lou’s for breakfast. I want to travel to Kirkwood N.Y. to Marty’s and see all my friends from Wilkes-Barre. I want to return to Bethel NY and just sit in the field and hear the music and the crowd in my mind.

I want to walk the campus of Plymouth High School and attend Mr. Nobile’s chemistry class, Abner Millard’s geometry class and Miss Nancarow’s homeroom. And, of course, Coach John “Snoggy” Mergo’s health class and also learn from his amazing coaching tactics.

And I want t go back to that Plymouth versus Williamsport inter-district basketball game at the Scranton CYC and re-do those final minutes.

I want to wear the red and black and sing the Alma mater.

I want to do all of this.

Just to get away from $5.09 at the gas pump and the reality of today.

"We're back to a 3-day event, after a 2-year hiatus," John Maday from the Riverfront Parks Committee said on Wednesday, sounding joyful about a full-fledged return to the Wyoming Valley RiverFest, which opens Friday. "When you called, I was...
