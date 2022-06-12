ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Y Walk Wednesdays begin with ‘Millionaires and Mansions’

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jhRp_0g8BV3QQ00
Tony Brooks of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society pauses in front of the Westmoreland Club on South Franklin Street during a Y Walk Wednesday event. Brooks kicked off the popular summer series last week, discussing the history and architure of downtown Wilkes-Barre as he led the walk. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Florence Foster Jenkins, portrayed by Meryl Streep in a 2016 movie, “was evidently the world’s worst opera singer.”

Malcolm Burnside, an early owner of The Boston Store (now known as Boscov’s), “really showed off his wealth” with the imposing Corinthian-style columns on the front of his mansion.

As for the Stegmaiers, at one time they were the richest family in Wilkes-Barre. “They paid the most into Wilkes-Barre’s treasury,” Tony Brooks said as he led a walking tour on Wednesday afternoon.

“I wish we had that now,” Brooks lamented. “We could fix a lot of potholes.”

Brooks is a member of the Wilkes-Barre City Council. But on Wednesday he represented the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society as he led the first Y Walk Wednesday walking tour of 2022.

The Y Walk Wednesday series continues through the next 12 weeks, with walks leaving from the YMCA building at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. Various walk leaders will discuss topics ranging from flood control to murals to the Kirby Park Natural Area during the excursions, which typically last 90 minutes.

For the first walk of the season, Brooks concentrated on “Millionaires and Mansions,” with more than 40 walkers taking part.

“You’re on the best walk,” Larry Newman called to the group from across the street.

Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, is scheduled to lead a walk on July 20, when the topic will be “What’s New Downtown?”

Brooks’ walk focused more on the area’s rich history, when Foster Jenkins, Weckesser and the Stegmaiers were just a few of the wealthy people who once lived on South Franklin Street.

But his glimpse into the past reached back earlier than the time the mansions were built, as he talked about settlers from Connecticut in 1769 establishing a village in what is now downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“The boundaries were North Street, South Street, Front Street, which is now River Street, and Back Street, which is now Pennsylvania Avenue. Very creative,” he added with a laugh. “I guess these Yankees didn’t want to get lost.”

The early settlement was divided into 50 lots of 3 acres each, Brooks said, noting that St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is on what was once lot 17, and a Turkey Hill Minit-Mart is on what once was lot 50. The River Common consisted of 35 acres where people let their cows graze.

If you wanted to learn about architecture, Brooks was a wealth of knowledge, telling people the YMCA building was built to resemble a Moroccan castle; the Westmoreland Club, once the home of Dr. Levi Shoemaker, is Georgian Revival style, and what is now Wilkes University’s Weckesser Hall was built in the Chateauesque style you might see in France’s Loire Valley.

If you were more interested in the people who lived in these mansions, Brooks had some society gossip, too. The debutante ball held in honor of Frederick Weckesser’s daughter, for example, started at 8 p.m. and didn’t end until 4 the next morning.

And the Mary Stegmaier Mansion was actually built for both Mary and her husband George Stegmaier, but “poor George paid for the house and then died right before it was finished.” Later, the family would donate the building to the Red Cross.

“People don’t realize how awesome Wilkes-Barre is,” walk participant Max Furek of Mocanaqua said as he gazed at the many examples of grand architecture.

His wife, Pat, said the couple plans to return to downtown Wilkes-Barre for more Y Walk Wednesdays. “All of them, I hope,” she said

The free walks are not limited by number of participants, and pre-registration is not required. Next up is “A Walk on the Wild Side: The Kirby Park Natural Area,” on June 15, followed by “Keeping the Susquehanna Out of Our Living Rooms” on June 22. Both walks begin at 6 p.m. at the YMCA’s South Franklin Street entrance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

‘The river is a friendly place, a good place’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “We’re back to a 3-day event, after a 2-year hiatus,” John Maday from the Riverfront Parks Committee said on Wednesday, sounding joyful about a full-fledged return to the Wyoming Valley RiverFest, which opens Friday. “When you called, I was...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Old Route 115 in Lehman Township closing for three days

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road in Luzerne County will be closed for several days while crews conduct roadwork. Luzerne County officials announced that Old Route 115 will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 16-18) from 7 am-4:30 pm for construction. Representatives said they are repairing and repaving Old Route 115 between […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Boston, PA
City
Mocanaqua, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Connecticut State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Billboard

New 10,000-Seat Amphitheater Coming to the Pocono Mountains

The Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania are getting a revitalized amphitheater and entertainment destination. Today (June 14), new real estate development and venue management company, From the Roots, announces the acquisition and redesign of the venue formerly known as Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center located in the Mountain Laurel area of Lehman Township.
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Children of the storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — All this week we are looking at the devastation of the tropical storm, Agnes flood. On Tuesday, Eyewitness News introduced Joe Soprano, whose earliest childhood memory begins with the flood. “The earliest memory I have of it was just the night we had to evacuate,” said Joe soprano, Executive Editor of […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Preparing for the storm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — All this week we look back at tropical storm, Agnes. Eyewitness News hears from those who tried desperately to save the valley but the walls of water were too strong. “When you heard the sirens through the chills went up and down your spine because you realized you lost the battle against […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meryl Streep
Times Leader

Fire extinguished quickly in Wilkes-Barre duplex

WILKES-BARRE — The residents of a double-block house on North Main Street were allowed back inside after a small fire Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, but a cat was missing, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said. The cause of the fire at 418 N. Main St....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Millionaires#Flood Control#City Council#The Boston Store Lrb#Corinthian#Y Walk
Times Leader

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson has busy first day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Amid a steady stream of introductions and first-day paperwork Monday, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson briefly paused to provide a quick update. “It’s like drinking from a fire hose, and it will be that way for a little while,” Robertson said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Cabinet to play Rockin’ the River

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Cabinet, a critically-acclaimed, national touring roots-rock act based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania, will headline the July 29 “Rockin The River” event in Wilkes-Barre. Also on the bill is South Side Five and Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension. The...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Agnes Remastered: Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you’ll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes.  Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations.         The waters enveloped the Diamond City. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Tiny homes for military veterans

There are more than 37,000 homeless veterans in the United States and nearly 1,000 live in Pennsylvania. A Susquehanna Valley nonprofit group wants to change that. It's a big effort that is starting something small. News 8's Anne Shannon has the full details. You can watch her story above.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Two Northern Tier, Pa. Businesses

Pennsylvania State Police report the rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is continuing throughout the Northern Tier. Over the past several weeks authorities have reported the thefts of the pricey parts from vehicles at an auto service business in North Towanda Township and from over a half dozen vehicles at a community assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Montrose. The total value of the catalytic converters in those two incidents comes to about $26,000.
MONTROSE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy