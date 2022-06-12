I'm a Creative Director, and I'll Be Wearing These 6 Outfits All Season

If you frequent Who What Wear for the latest jewelry trends, chances are you’ve come across the game-changing brand Dorsey. Founded by Meg Strachan in 2019, Dorsey sells vintage-inspired classics featuring lab-grown diamonds and premium craftsmanship. Since launching it, Strachan has grown Dorsey into a seven-figure business, garnering quite the fan base, including Taylor Swift, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Emily Rajatkowski, and more, by releasing stunning signature styles—including the Kate Necklace, which has sold out over 50 times. Impressively, Strachan managed to grow the brand without any initial venture capital, and at the end of 2021, NahCo3 joined as the leading investor.
