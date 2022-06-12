ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona first responders hone water rescue skills at Saguaro Lake

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 20 years, search, rescue and fire department teams from...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

KTAR.com

Woman, dog rescued from Arizona canal after 18-hour ordeal

PHOENIX – A woman spent about 18 hours in a southwestern Arizona canal last week after she got stuck trying to rescue her dog, authorities said. First responders pulled them out of the water around noon Wednesday in a rescue captured on video by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and posted to social media.
ABC 15 News

MONSOON! The largest haboob ever in Phoenix rolled through on July 5, 2011

PHOENIX — More than ten years ago, this happened... On July 5, 2011, dust rolled in from the largest haboob ever observed to hit the Valley. This haboob stretched almost 100 miles, topping out at over 5,000 feet tall. It was a cloud so big that it turned daylight into near-darkness, and it reached from Carefree down to the Estrellas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Community SaddleBrooke

Is there a Bright Future for Trees In Arizona?

During the middle of a hot spell, the SaddleBrooke, Arizona community entered into a debate regarding proposed landscaping requirements. An existing HOA rule requires either a focal cactus like a Saguaro or an approved desert tree for each front yard.The proposed requirement for new construction is to plant a tree versus a focal cactus. This has sparked a discussion over trees in an upper desert area. Home values remain high in areas with trees. How will any rule change affect home values? Are trees water-efficient?
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Two killed in apparent electrocution at Phoenix sports field

PHOENIX — Two people were killed during an apparent electrocution incident on a Phoenix sports field. It occurred Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. near 23rd and Peoria avenues. Officials say the two victims died after "coming in contact with in-ground electrical wires." According to police, the scene was consistent...
PHOENIX, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Places to Camp in Arizona this Summer

Looking for somewhere cool to camp in the hot summer of Arizona? The average high in Arizona in July is 106°, that’s the average! But don’t let the heat scare you away from some amazing camping opportunities in Arizona. Whether you are coming to visit the Grand Canyon, Phoenix or the beaches of Lake Havasu, there are plenty of options for the best camping. Here are 5 of the best places to camp in Arizona this summer.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Tennessee woman dies after falling into Colorado River at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — A Tennessee woman has died after a weekend incident along the Colorado River. Grand Canyon National Park officials say 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when she fell into the water and was caught by the river current.
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: What to expect in southern Arizona during monsoon 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona. The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal. For more...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
