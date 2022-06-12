‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 6.11.22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan has died at the age of 76.Ryan served as Attorney General from 1995 to 2003, and he's being remembered as a tireless advocate for the people of Illinois. He also ran for governor in 2002 as the Republican nominee, but lost to Rod Blagojevich.The three-time cancer survivor dealt with personal tragedy while in the public eye. His 12-year-old daughter Anne died from a brain tumor in 1997. After leaving office, he founded the center for civic leadership at Benedictine University and raised money for cancer research.Ryan is survived by his wife, four children and 11 grandchildren.Governor JB Pritzker admired how Ryan "carried himself through personal tragedy with grace and compassion."Attorney General Kwame Raoul appreciated Ryan being "gracious enough to advise" him at the beginning of his term.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO