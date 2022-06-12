ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 6.11.22

By Iridian Fierro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst on this show Adam Whiteman, partner at Whiteman Borden, joins Jon Hansen to break down what a mechanics lean is and stresses...

Former IL AG, Jim Ryan, dies

Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan passed away over the weekend following several illnesses, according to his family. Ryan served as the state’s AG from 1995 to 2003 and he was the GOP nominee for governor in 2002. Prior to becoming the attorney general, he served 10 years as...
Illinois Senator resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois Senator has suddenly resigned. State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Maryville, announced her resignation Wednesday, which became effective that morning. Crowe says she has been confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Since...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How ideologues tip the scale of justice and criminals reap the benefit

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/15/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin this week is the director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute, Hannah E. Meyers, to discuss her time with the Intelligence Bureau of the New York City Police Department working on counterterrorism and outline how progressive policies & ideologies among district attorneys like Kim Foxx (and Larry Krasner in Philly & Chesa Boudin in San Fran) are causing an imbalance in the criminal justice system. Plus, Kasso enjoys the chatter of squirrels, as long as they keep bringing him their harvest. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Wintrust Business Minute: Three Chicago children’s hospitals among best in U.S.

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Three Chicago children’s hospitals are among the best in the U.S. The annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report puts Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital and Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn first, second and third in Illinois.
Pritzker fires back at Illinois GOP for criticizing commuted sentencing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As public safety reform is set to take hold, complaints continue about Gov. JB Pritzker’s choice to commute sentences of violent criminals. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) held a press conference Tuesday to discuss clemency and sentence commutation of prisoners, especially those who are convicted of harming or killing police officers. He was joined by Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara and former Chicago Police Department Officer Robert Mizera.
Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan dead at 76

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan has died at the age of 76.Ryan served as Attorney General from 1995 to 2003, and he's being remembered as a tireless advocate for the people of Illinois.  He also ran for governor in 2002 as the Republican nominee, but lost to Rod Blagojevich.The three-time cancer survivor dealt with personal tragedy while in the public eye. His 12-year-old daughter Anne died from a brain tumor in 1997. After leaving office, he founded the center for civic leadership at Benedictine University and raised money for cancer research.Ryan is survived by his wife, four children and 11 grandchildren.Governor JB Pritzker admired how Ryan "carried himself through personal tragedy with grace and compassion."Attorney General Kwame Raoul appreciated Ryan being "gracious enough to advise" him at the beginning of his term.
Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
This Illinois city named best for single dads

CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
Erick Williams wins James Beard Award

Erick Williams, chef and owner of the Virtue in Hyde Park, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career and winning Best Chef at the James Beard Foundation Awards gala. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
