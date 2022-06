AMERICAN CANYON – An American Canyon man who was arrested for and admitted to setting off fireworks from a drone appears to be in more trouble after investigators allege they found more explosive materials and methamphetamine after searching his home. George Wise, 55, has admitted to making homemade explosives, police said, including the one he launched from a drone on June 4. According to police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the craft. He was found holding the drone in the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street. Police had been investigating complaints about "loud booms" coming from the...

