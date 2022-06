The Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) warned hikers on Monday to avoid the town of Wrightwood, CA and the surrounding area due to fire danger. The Sheep Fire was first reported at 6:36 p.m. on Saturday evening roughly a mile outside of Wrightwood. Just 1/4-acre in size when first reported, the fire quickly ballooned in size to 30 acres within a few hours. As of noon on Tuesday, the fire was burning an area of roughly 990 acres and was 35% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

