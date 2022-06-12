ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dodgers' Walker Buehler out until at least late season

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler won't throw for six-to-eight weeks because of a flexor strain in his right elbow, making late this season the most optimistic timetable for his return to a major league mound. Buehler left Friday night’s start at San Francisco...

www.sfgate.com

