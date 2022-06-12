Cambridge Post 84 drops road doubleheader at Beverly-Lowell

BEVERLY — Cambridge Post 84 suffered a tough road trip on Saturday afternoon with a visit to rival Beverly-Lowell Post 14 in American Legion baseball action.

Post 84 dropped a pair of games by scores of 10-7 and 17-7 in doubleheader action to slip to 4-4 on the young season.

"Beverly-Lowell is a very good team that takes advantage of your mistakes," veteran Cambridge manager Ron Antill said. "We are a very young team and will get better. We have only had one practice and have not figured out our roles just yet. But I like the boys attitudes thus far, they are working hard."

Beverly-Lowell jumped out to a 8-3 lead after three innings, but Post 84 rallied with a four run fourth inning to pull within 8-7. But the hosts held on and pushed across a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

"We out hit them 14-9 in that first game, but our pitchers struggled to throw strikes," Antill added. "There is no defense for walks, we got behind early and battled back into it. But could not get over the hump."

Alex Gruey took the win for Beverly-Lowell, allowing 14 hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Andy Ogle took the loss for Cambridge Post 84, surrendering eight hits and ten runs over five innings, striking out one.

Bryce Murdock paced the 14-hit Post 84 offense with a pair of singles with two RBIs. Drew Yanico and Hayden Loy each singled twice with an RBI. Blade Barclay and Ogle each chipped in with a pair of base hits. Jake Valentine contributed an RBI single.

Jacob Huffman led Beverly-Lowell with a double, two singles with three RBIs, while Meadowbrook's Easton Eibel added a pair of singles.

In game two, Beverly-Lowell cranked up the offense to post 17 runs on a total of 15 hits to complete the sweep of the doubleheader.

Cambridge took a 6-1 lead after hitting in the top of the second, but Post 14 responded with a six run rally in the bottom of the frame to take all the momentum back and a 7-6 lead.

In the third inning, Beverly-Lowell put up another six run inning to take control for good at 13-6.

Clay Gruey collected the win on the mound for Post 14. Gruey lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out three.

Blake Brumfield endured a tough day for Post 84, surrendering 13 runs on 12 hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two to take the loss. Zayden Yeagle and Gunner Davis entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one and one-third innings respectively.

Gates Thompson led Cambridge's nine-hit offense with a perfect 3-for-3 day with three singles, Loy doubled and singled with a total of four RBIs. Barclay finished with a pair of base hits with two RBIs.

Eibel doubled, singled with three RBIs for Beverly-Lowell, with Ian Ellis adding a double, single and four RBIs.

Cambridge Post 84 returns to action Monday, hosting Barnesville in a doubleheader at 5 p.m at Don Coss Stadium.