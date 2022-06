Friday, June 17, marks the start of the recreational red snapper season in Florida and U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico off of the Sunshine State. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the season will remain open through July 31, with 12 days in the fall, making the 57-day red snapper season the longest the FWC’s had since managing the fishery.

