Chilling similarity between alleged underworld revenge hit on notorious gangster Mejid Hamzy and plot of Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The alleged underworld revenge murder of Sydney gangster Mejid Hamzy bears a striking resemblance to the plot from cult Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs.

Police are investigating whether the three men allegedly involved in the shooting in October of 2020 were deliberately not informed about who their alleged co-conspirators were.

That scenario mirrors the 1992 movie, which features a gang of eight jewel thieves known by aliases including Mr White and Mr Orange.

Detectives working on the case will allege a similar method was allegedly employed by the men accused of assassinating Hamzy outside his Condell Park home in Sydney's south west, according to the Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaNCg_0g8BRm0a00
The alleged underworld revenge murder of Sydney gangster Mejid Hamzy (pictured) in Sydney's south-west in October of 2020 bears a striking resemblance to the plot from cult Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dk3L8_0g8BRm0a00
Police are investigating whether the three men allegedly involved in the Hamzy shooting were deliberately not informed about who their alleged co-conspirators were (pictured, a scene from the cult movie)

Police allege two men, Bryce Williams, 34, and Christopher O'Brien, 31, were the gunmen who shot Hamzy.

A third man, Ezzeddine Omar, 39, has also been charged with murder - but is not accused of pulling the trigger.

Omar is alleged to have instead played a fixer-type role in the killing, allegedly providing stolen cars and then hiding the vehicles.

Police will allege that O'Brien and Williams are known to one another, but they never crossed paths with Omar.

Hamzy – the younger brother of notorious jailed crime boss Bassam Hamzy – was shot four times outside his home.

It was an alleged revenge hit after he stole 400kg of illicit drugs that belonged to bikie boss Mark Buddle.

Detectives also believe other meticulous techniques were incorporated to stall the police inquiry, notably ammunition being wiped down before being placed in each of the guns.

'It is a simple method to avoid fingerprints being found on spent bullet casings at the scene,' one source said.

In previous investigations, police have been able to link spent cartridges to the gun that fired it.

In Hamzy's case, the guns have never been recovered and are believed to have been melted down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ljWg_0g8BRm0a00
Police will allege that Christopher O'Brien and Bryce Williams are known to one another, but they never crossed paths with co-accused Ezzeddine Omar

