MVPs, leading scorers and more from the IBCA high school basketball all-star games

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium will be the site for the 47th annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game. The event is hosted by the Peoria, Illinois chapter of Shriners International, the Mohammed Shriners along with the other Illinois chapters Ainad, Ansar, Medinah, and Tebala. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. According to the ilshrinegame.com, Shriners Hospitals for Children® have been Changing the World through Caring for Kids since 1922. Their motto, “Strong Legs Run so That Weak Legs May Walk” rings true to several families across the country.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO