Pontiac, IL

MVPs, leading scorers and more from the IBCA high school basketball all-star games

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
 3 days ago

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's annual high school all-star games were Saturday in the Pontiac high school gym.

Here is the results of each of the four games, plus double-figure scorers and award winners for each of the senior all-star games, which were played north vs. south. Award winners are included with their college destination, if known.

Who played? IBCA all-star basketball game rosters and coaches

Class 1A/2A girls

Final score: South 98, North 75

MVPs: North — Miyah Brown, Winnebago (Bellarmine). South — Julian Hamilton, Pana (Southwestern Illinois College)

Leadership awards: North — Mikayla Huffine, Rockford Lutheran. South — Naomi Elliott, Normal U-High

Leading scorers: North — Huffine (U-High) 14 points, Brown (Winnebago) 13. South — Hamilton (Pana) 15, Katelyn Littleton (Paris) 13, Alexis Pohlman (Greenfield) 10.

IHSA girls basketball: Here are the Illinois AP all-state teams for 2021-22

Class 1A/2A boys

Final score: South 113, North 105

MVPs: North — Lane Thomann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (Illinois Springfield). South — Saxton Hoepker, Nashville.

Leadership awards: North — Dylan Arnett, Chicago DePaul Prep (Cleveland State). South — Blake Kimball, Tolono Unity (Indiana-Kokomo).

Leading scorers: North — Thomann (Dee-Mack) 23, Wes Hunt (Peoria Christian) 16, Arnett (DePaul Prep) 12, Matthew Volkening (Marengo) 11. South — Hoepker (Nashville) 14, Kimball (Tolono Unity) 12, Brady Moore (Breese Central) 11, Elliot Lowndes (Cobden) 11, Calvon Clemons (Murphysboro) 10, Asa Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 10.

IHSA boys basketball: Here are the Illinois AP all-state teams for 2021-22

Class 3A/4A girls

Final score: North 86, South 81

MVPs: North — Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (Syracuse). South — Faith Feurbach, Sycamore (University of St. Thomas)

Leadership awards: North — Mia Kennely, Oak Lawn (University of St. Francis). South — Katie Krupa, Morton (Harvard)

Leading scorers: North — Perkins (Bolingbrook) 22, Emily Pape (Park Ridge Maine South) 18. South — Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore) 18; Morgan Demos (Lisle Benet) 11; Georgia Duncan (Washington) 10

Class 3A/4A boys

Final score: South 117, North 113

MVPs: North — Timaris Brown, Chicago St. Patrick (Rockhurst University). South — Jabryn Anderson, Decatur MacArthur (Parkland Community College)

Leadership awards: North — Orlando Thomas, Rolling Meadows (Quincy University). South — Brylan Phillips, Decatur MacArthur.

Leading scorers: North — Brown (Chicago Saint Patrick) 17, AJ Redd (Chicago St. Ignatius) 14, DaJuan Bates (Chicago De La Salle) 13, Jonah Hinton (Naperville Central) 12, Bobby Durkin (Glen Ellyn Glenbard West) 12. South — Anderson (Decatur MacArthur) 22, Ricky Hill Jr. (Minooka) 20, Justin King (Mascoutah) 19, Phillips (Decatur MacArthur) 11, Jeremiah Babers (Galesburg) 10, Nelson Reynolds (Peoria Notre Dame) 10.

Wes Huett is Journal Star sports editor. Email him at whuett@pjstar.com . Follow him on Twitter @WesHuett.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: MVPs, leading scorers and more from the IBCA high school basketball all-star games

