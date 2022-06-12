ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Saturday at Rooster Days 2022

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rooster Days Festival is in full swing in Broken Arrow, and Sunday will be the last day of fun.

The event started in 1931, after an exchange and sale of roosters grew into annual event turned into festival with full blown entertainment.

“It’s sort of Broken Arrow’s homecoming. We have a lot of people come home. We have a pioneer breakfast where all the folks who lived here a long time come home and meet again. We have carnivals. We have tons of vendors. We have 100 vendors indoors and 20 vendors outdoors. We have tons of good food carnival food. I like to say it’s all the good food your mom won’t let you eat at home,” said Scott Euduey, Rooster Days Chairman.

Rooster Days is cashless this year, meaning you will need a debit or credit card to buy food, drinks, and ride coupons.

Sunday’s hours are noon to six for the final day of fun.

‘Tulsa King’ just dropped a 30-second teaser

‘Tulsa King’ is a Paramount + production and it has been shot on location in Oklahoma, both in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and in New York City. Sylvester Stallone plays New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years the gangster is released from prison and is ordered by his mob boss to head to Tulsa, Okla. for “business.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

