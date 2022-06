When the New York Yankees quietly signed 36-year-old Matt Carpenter to a free agent contract on May 26, the move was met with little fanfare. Fast forward to now and Carpenter has gone from the scrap heap to being a revelation for the team with baseball's best record. On Sunday, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in an 18-4 win over the Chicago Cubs to give him six homers and 13 RBI in only 10 games with the Yankees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO