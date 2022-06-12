ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

IBCA All-Star Game Recap

By Mark Pearson
WAND TV
 4 days ago

PONTIAC, IL. (WAND) -- The 3A/4A IBCA boy's basketball all-star...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Two Local Football Players Invited to Play in the 2022 Illinois High School Shrine All-Star Game

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium will be the site for the 47th annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game. The event is hosted by the Peoria, Illinois chapter of Shriners International, the Mohammed Shriners along with the other Illinois chapters Ainad, Ansar, Medinah, and Tebala. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. According to the ilshrinegame.com, Shriners Hospitals for Children® have been Changing the World through Caring for Kids since 1922. Their motto, “Strong Legs Run so That Weak Legs May Walk” rings true to several families across the country.
MONMOUTH, IL
WIFR

IHSA reverses decision on 1-32 seeding for 1A-6A football

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Last February, the IHSA announced a new structure to the seeding format for 1A-6A high school football playoffs. Although with gas prices at a minimum of $4.59 per gallon in Illinois earlier this month, the playoffs will return to the North-South regional format. “In February, I...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Chillicothe sport shooting club hosts quarterly Gun & Knife show

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of all things hunting and sport shooting gathered Sunday to buy, sell and trade pieces from their collections. The Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club has hosted the event for many years, and organizers say it is a way for hundreds of club members to engage in the activities they love most.
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pontiac, IL
Basketball
Pontiac, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pontiac, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
WAND TV

Man killed in Champaign crash identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man who was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, June 9 in Champaign. Marcus J. Thomas Jr., age 32, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
PEKIN, IL
wjbc.com

Washington Elementary School garden vandalized

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington Elementary School is reporting its garden was vandalized last week. Washington Elementary School, had several pieces of its garden smashed and/or stolen. Kelly Mathy, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary, assisted in starting the garden over a decade ago. Large rocks were moved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Central Illinois#Macarthur#Ibca
hoiabc.com

OSF HealthCare on hiring fast track

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dozens of people looking for employment at OSF HealthCare came out to the Carver Center on Tuesday for a job fair. Representatives from several branches of OSF’s operations were there to meet with candidates, including lab and tech positions, nursing positions, and telehealth positions.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. On the Record: Gary Rabine pushes for Republican …. Is it hot enough to cook an egg outside?. 6-15-22-Truth Test: Mary Miller vs. Rodney...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Playground safety tips for hot weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - School is out and families are heading to the park for summer fun. But, as temperatures reach triple digits this week Champaign Fire Chief John Hocking urges parents and guardians to keep a close eye on kids outside. “Car seats, playground equipment... things like that... It’s...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Traffic back open after semi fire on I-57 near Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A semi-truck caught fire on the right shoulder of Interstate 57 North near milepost 253.5, north of Rantoul. The northbound lanes were closed temporarily while crews put out the fire. As of 2:12 all lanes have been cleared.
RANTOUL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria fighting combined sewer overflow

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sanitary sewage has been pouring into the Illinois River since the late 1800s, and the city of Peoria is working to stop it. The city is working on an 18-year program that starts on June 15 to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO). “Combined...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant coming to Urbana June 15

URBANA, ILL (WAND): Mac and Cheese lovers unite! I Heart Mac & Cheese, a restaurant focusing on all things Macaroni and Cheese bowls and more is coming to Urbana. According to their website, I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast casual concept specializing in customizable, made to-order macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches. They offer menu options like Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese, Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese to luxury Grilled cheese sandwiches. They also have broccoli, cauliflower, vegan bowls.
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tremont community wraps up annual Turkey Festival

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tremont Turkey festival weekend ended with a parade and thousands of people enjoying the last day. The chairman of the festival’s cooking committee, Jack Moser, said the event has been a tradition for 58 years. He said the original purpose of the festival...
TREMONT, IL
WAND TV

New addition to local neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Champaign and the First Followers program have teamed up to build a park in Garden Hills. There were dozens of volunteers from First Followers and volunteers from the city to help make this project happen. Actual residents from the neighborhood decided to lend...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Pritzker: Federal gun control package is 'not enough'

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday a new gun control measure that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed to is a good start in response to recent mass shootings, but he wants to see more done. “It’s been an awfully long time since Congress acted on gun safety. So...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy