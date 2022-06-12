ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Severe storms move south into Kansas City metro area, winds up to 70 mph

By The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Severe storms were entering the northern portions of the Kansas City metro shortly after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms were moving south and could bring hail up to the size of quarters, with winds up to 70 mph. A tornado was also possible, the weather service said, but the rotation in the storm had weakened.

At 11:58 p.m. the weather service said all tornado warnings in the Kansas City area had expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for portions of Clay and Jackson Counties for quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Independence, Blue Springs and Raytown until 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Kansas City area until midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area until midnight. Scattered thunderstorms have bubbled up Wednesday evening. A few of these storms could become severe. The main threats are damaging winds, hail and a low tornado threat. [Download...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Chance For Storms This Afternoon and Tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Building clouds with another hot and humid afternoon with heat index values near 100. Scattered thunderstorms may develop near I-35 and Kansas City between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Storms will then move southeast later this evening. Some storms may be strong/severe with main threats including large hail and damaging wind. A brief tornado can not be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Platte City struck by severe weather

The cleanup from storms that struck Platte County about a week ago is still under way, with Platte City residents stating power outages from the storm are just the latest in a series of outages plaguing the older portions of the city. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June...
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Heat index reaches over 100 degrees Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in daytime heat index values between 100 and 105 Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be little relief from the humidity overnight into Wednesday morning. Low 77. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few storms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
Raytown, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Several thousand Evergy customers without power during Monday heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Customers in Kansas and Missouri are facing power outages amid a heat wave in the metro. As of 4:30 Monday afternoon, Evergy is reporting over 10,000 outages in the metro, ranging from the Plaza down to Waldo and over into Leawood and Mission Hills. This outage comes as record heat hits the Kansas City area.
MISSION HILLS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Due South#Tornado
tncontentexchange.com

Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County

Check out photos of damage from Saturday's severe weather in northwestern Clinton County near Hemple, Missouri. The National Weather Service of KC/Pleasant Hill is looking into the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds associated with the parent thunderstorm.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KMBC.com

Energy demand soars in KC metro with heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heatwave means higher demand for energy across the metro and across the Midwest, which could put a strain on equipment used in the power grid. The hot weather likely contributed to a transformer failure that knocked out power to more than 10,000 people Monday.
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
868
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy