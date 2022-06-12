Severe storms move south into Kansas City metro area, winds up to 70 mph

Severe storms were entering the northern portions of the Kansas City metro shortly after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms were moving south and could bring hail up to the size of quarters, with winds up to 70 mph. A tornado was also possible, the weather service said, but the rotation in the storm had weakened.

At 11:58 p.m. the weather service said all tornado warnings in the Kansas City area had expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for portions of Clay and Jackson Counties for quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Independence, Blue Springs and Raytown until 12:15 p.m.