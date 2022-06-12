ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Water offers tips on how to conserve water

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith drought still looming in the state, there are ways to save water and save money. LoDo bar increases security amidst crime, violence. Local doctor advises what you should do on high heat …....

KDVR.com

Denver water main break puts family out for 51 days and still going

Fifty-one days after a water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood, families are still out of their homes. Denver water main break puts family out for 51 days …. Excessive force lawsuit filed in arrest of 14-year-old Denver Police prepared for large crowd at Ball Arena. Could a recession pop...
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s pot peddlers sing the blues

It didn’t break our hearts to read in The Gazette this week that Coloradans have been buying “considerably less” legal marijuana than a year ago. We could shed only crocodile tears for the increasingly cynical industry aptly dubbed Big Marijuana. As The Gazette reported, the latest monthly...
Jefferson County and Arvada Sue Broomfield Over Jefferson Parkway

The push to complete the Jefferson Parkway, a toll road that would traverse Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver, hit another pothole on June 6 when the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued Broomfield for pulling out of the project. Since the 1960s,...
Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
Denver Pride stepping up safety

After the Idaho Pride security threat, Denver Pride is considering how it wants to move forward with security measures. Carly Cassady reports.
Penguins in Colorado? Mystery bird spotted near river in Denver

"Is this a penguin on Platte river?" A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head. Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.
More smoke from the pipeline fire

More smoke and haze are expected at the end of the week in Denver from the Pipeline fire. Excessive force lawsuit against Loveland PD in arrest …. Denver Police prepared for large crowd at Ball Arena. High heat returns on Thursday. How hockey has exploded around Denver since the Avalanche’s...
The World’s Greatest Traffic Jam Returns To Colorado This Summer

The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify

Tragedies can be even more poignant when they're cloaked in mystery. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner is trying to put names to the seventeen bodies included on its online list of unidentified persons: sixteen men and one female infant, found between 1970 and 2021. In many instances, the listings include personal details and photos — some showing items in the individuals' possession at the time they died and others depicting the victims themselves. Yet their identities remain unknown.
This Colorado Mom + Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
Say Hello to Freedom Street Social, Arvada’s Newest Gathering Place

The northwest suburb of Arvada is growing immensely as a plethora of diverse restaurants and bars enrich the food scene of this town. The people of Arvada are accustomed to driving either to Denver, Boulder or other more established cities to indulge in different foods. Now, all are playing catch-up as they scramble to try all the new and exciting options. Another meeting place, filled to the brim with unique and new foods opens soon and acts as Arvada’s first food and drink hall. Freedom Street Social plans to commingle different cuisines together to engulf visitors with new flavors while providing a place for newfound community and conversation.
ARVADA, CO

