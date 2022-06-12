ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Selena Gomez oozes California chic in shirt-dress as she cozies up to co-star Martin Short for Only Murders In The Building FYC event in Los Angeles

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Selena Gomez glowed at a for your consideration event for her Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 29-year-old pop star strutted her stuff across the red carpet at the fete, which was held to plug her show for the Emmy Awards.

She cozied up in front of the photographers to her co-star Martin Short, who leads the show along with Selena and Steve Martin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzvhA_0g8BPpTx00
Looking fab: Selena Gomez glowed at a for your consideration event for her Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles over the weekend

Selena brought a dose of California casual to the proceedings by slipping into a simple and slightly sheer white shirt-dress.

Her outfit was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs, whose effect she heightened by balancing on a sky-high pair of heels.

The Come And Get It singer amplified the glitz factor of her glimmering silver shoes by popping on a subtle pair of earrings and a ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnv43_0g8BPpTx00
Side by side: She cozied up in front of the photographers to her co-star Martin Short, who leads the show along with Selena and Steve Martin

Allowing her luxurious dark curls to cascade freely over her shoulders, she accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup.

The pop of color in her ensemble was the bright crimson slick of lipstick she wore to Saturday night's event in aid of her sitcom.

Meanwhile Martin in a flourish of his typical classic elegance was wearing a black suit with a black tie and white dress shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnI8g_0g8BPpTx00
What a night: The Come And Get It singer amplified the glitz factor of her glimmering silver shoes by popping on a subtle pair of earrings and a ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233yVf_0g8BPpTx00
Radiant: Allowing her luxurious dark curls to cascade freely over her shoulders, she accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36H7b8_0g8BPpTx00

Only Murders In The Building stars Selena, Steve and Martin all play people who all live in the same apartment building and are all very into true-crime.

When someone is murdered in their building in season one, the leads wind up using their amateur sleuthing skills to try and get to the bottom of the crime.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show premiered on Hulu in August of last year and will begin dropping episodes of season two on June 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Leauv_0g8BPpTx00
Gent: Meanwhile Martin in a flourish of his typical classic elegance was wearing a black suit with a black tie and white dress shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsWbI_0g8BPpTx00
Incoming: Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show premiered on Hulu in August of last year and will begin dropping episodes of season two on June 28

