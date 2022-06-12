“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention

The shortest route from the city of Plaquemine, Louisiana to Dothan, Alabama, by car is over 400 miles, takes more than six hours, and requires crossing into both Mississippi and Florida. The route takes you through Baton Rouge, where you’ll be within a few miles of a juvenile jail. Farther along on the ride, you’ll pass the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. In fact, there are 13 juvenile detention centers in the state of Louisiana that are closer to Plaquemine than Dothan, and all of them are licensed by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, or DCFS. But if you are under the age of 18 in Plaquemine and get arrested, rather than be held in a nearby juvenile detention center, you may be sent to Dothan.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO