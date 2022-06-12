ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Artist and craftsmen from across the state gathered in downtown Laurel Saturday to take part...

UPI News

Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years

June 15 (UPI) -- A crew doing work in a river in Mississippi found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched 33 years earlier into a lake 295 miles away. Billy Mitchell of Vicksburg-based Big River Shipbuilders said his crew was working in the Yazoo River when they found a glass bottle floating in the water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Lens

Some Louisiana kids are being shipped to juvenile detention facilities in Mississippi and Alabama, potentially violating state law

The shortest route from the city of Plaquemine, Louisiana to Dothan, Alabama, by car is over 400 miles, takes more than six hours, and requires crossing into both Mississippi and Florida. The route takes you through Baton Rouge, where you’ll be within a few miles of a juvenile jail. Farther along on the ride, you’ll pass the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. In fact, there are 13 juvenile detention centers in the state of Louisiana that are closer to Plaquemine than Dothan, and all of them are licensed by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, or DCFS. But if you are under the age of 18 in Plaquemine and get arrested, rather than be held in a nearby juvenile detention center, you may be sent to Dothan.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdam#Laurel Mercantile Co#The City Beautiful
MyArkLaMiss

Group sues to stop public funds from going to Mississippi private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 15, Parents for Public Schools, Inc. (PPS) filed a lawsuit to stop Mississippi state officials from using public money to fund private schools. The lawsuit was filed in the Chancery Court of Hinds County, Mississippi. It argues that the Mississippi Legislature violated Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution by appropriating […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
