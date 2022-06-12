ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 22:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Eaton; Hillsdale; Ingham; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; St. Joseph; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS EATON HILLSDALE INGHAM JACKSON KALAMAZOO OTTAWA ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter TORNADO WATCH 357 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PREBLE WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hall, Lumpkin, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Hall; Lumpkin; White The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lumpkin County in north central Georgia Southern White County in northeastern Georgia Northern Hall County in north central Georgia * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1158 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garland, or near Dahlonega, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Lula, Clermont, Murrayville, Camp Coleman Lake, Auraria, Garland, Leaf and Mossy Creek. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Calhoun County in central South Carolina Northwestern Bamberg County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1058 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Edisto Gardens, or 14 miles northwest of Orangeburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Denmark, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, North, Neeses, Norway, Cordova, Livingston, Cope, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Preston; Wetzel The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Wetzel County in northern West Virginia Southwestern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Marshall County in northern West Virginia Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 926 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Grove, or 13 miles east of New Martinsville, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Reader, and Folsom. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN DE KALB ELKHART KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LA PORTE MARSHALL NOBLE ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITLEY
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight EDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HURON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in north central Iowa Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa Hancock County in north central Iowa Northeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Clarion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kanawha around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goodell, Eagle Lake, Klemme, Duncan, Eagle Lake State Park and Garner. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 177 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Northeastern Noble County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 810 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Freeport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Moundsville, Barnesville, Woodsfield, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bethesda, Quaker City, Belmont, Beallsville, and Clarington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marinette; Oconto THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Green Bay.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYANDOTTE LEAVENWORTH AND CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beaver Dam, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Hustisford, Burnett, Reeseville, Clyman, Lowell, Danville, Minnesota Junction and Leipsig. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie; Winnebago THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALUMET...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Wisconsin.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Macon, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Macon; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lee, eastern Macon and northwestern Russell Counties through 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffen Mill, or 13 miles southwest of Smiths, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Auburn, Beauregard, Uchee, Society Hill, Griffen Mill, Chewacla State Park, Marvyn and Warriorstand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

