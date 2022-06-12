ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYANDOTTE LEAVENWORTH AND CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS

