The 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 is a massive pick up truck that has so many positive attributes it’s hard to pick just one as its best. Yet JD power has narrowed down the favorite part of the new GMC Sierra 2500 by talking to current owners. One thing they almost all agree on is that … The post Owners Love This 1 Thing About the 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO